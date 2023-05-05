Kerry make single change for Provincial decider; Clare reveal team also

Kerry’s team for the Munster Senior Football Final shows a single change from the semi-final win over Tipperary.
Dylan Casey is in for Paul Murphy, who is absent from the squad entirely.
The Kingdom go up against Clare at 4 on Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
Kerry team:
1 Shane Ryan
2 Dylan Casey
3 Jason Foley
4 Tom O’Sullivan
5 Graham O’Sullivan
6 Tadhg Morley
7 Gavin White
8 Diarmuid O’Connor
9 Jack Barry
10 Dara Moynihan
11 Seán O’Shea
12 Paudie Clifford
13 Tony Brosnan
14 David Clifford
15 Paul Geaney
Subs
16 Shane Murphy
17 Brian Ó Beaglaoich
18 Adrian Spillane
19 Barry Dan O’Sullivan
20 Ruairi Murphy
21 Killian Spillane
22 Micheál Burns
23 Mike Breen
24 Stephen O’Brien
25 Pa Warren
26 Dylan Geaney
Clare team:
Stephen Ryan
Manus Doherty
Cillian Brennan
Cillian Rouine
Ciaran Russell
Jamie Malone
Daniel Walsh
Cathal O’Connor
Darren O’Neill
Pearse Lillis
Emmet McMahon
Dermot Coughlan
Eoin Cleary
Keelan Sexton
Padraic Collins