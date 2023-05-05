Kerry make single change for Provincial decider; Clare reveal team also

Kerry’s team for the Munster Senior Football Final shows a single change from the semi-final win over Tipperary.

Dylan Casey is in for Paul Murphy, who is absent from the squad entirely.

The Kingdom go up against Clare at 4 on Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

Kerry team:

1 Shane Ryan

2 Dylan Casey

3 Jason Foley

4 Tom O’Sullivan

5 Graham O’Sullivan

6 Tadhg Morley

7 Gavin White

8 Diarmuid O’Connor

9 Jack Barry

10 Dara Moynihan

11 Seán O’Shea

12 Paudie Clifford

13 Tony Brosnan

14 David Clifford

15 Paul Geaney

Subs

16 Shane Murphy

17 Brian Ó Beaglaoich

18 Adrian Spillane

19 Barry Dan O’Sullivan

20 Ruairi Murphy

21 Killian Spillane

22 Micheál Burns

23 Mike Breen

24 Stephen O’Brien

25 Pa Warren

26 Dylan Geaney

Clare team:

Stephen Ryan

Manus Doherty

Cillian Brennan

Cillian Rouine

Ciaran Russell

Jamie Malone

Daniel Walsh

Cathal O’Connor

Darren O’Neill

Pearse Lillis

Emmet McMahon

Dermot Coughlan

Eoin Cleary

Keelan Sexton

Padraic Collins