Kerry into All-Ireland final; to face Meath

Kerry have booked their place in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

The Kingdom were worthy winners over Mayo in Croke Park by 4-10 to 0-13.

Kerry had a strong goal chance in the very opening minute but Danielle O'Leary was denied by the Mayo keeper and the danger was cleared. Mayo proceeded to score the opening point but 5 minutes in Kerry's Aishling O'Connell found the net The Kingdom quickly tagged on two points to open up a 4 point advantage. Mayo pulled a point back but Kerry netted again soon afterwards, Cait Lynch the architect with a defence splitting run before setting up Siofra O'Shea Mayo though kept plugging away and brought the deficit back to 3 with 13 mins left in the half; 2-3 to 0-6. With ten minutes left in the half and Kerry ahead by 2-4 to 7 points the Kingdom found the net again, Siofra O'Shea grabbing her second of the half A point quickly followed and Kerry were now leading by double scores at 3-5 to 7 points. The sides each tagged on a further point before the half time hooter.

Mayo had the first 3 points of the second period but two scores from Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh steadied the ship. It was now 3-8 to 0-11. Mayo were next to point but 2 quick Kingdom scores extended their lead to 7 at 3-10 to 0-12. The next score, a Paris McCarthy goal, put Kerry clear by double digits The result was never in doubt after that.

Kerry will play Meath in the final on July 31st.