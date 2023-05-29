Kerry in Group C with Dublin and Cavan

The groupings for the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship have been confirmed after yesterday’s provincial finals.

Kerry are in Group C with Dublin and Cavan.

Mayo, Armagh and 2022 All-Ireland intermediate champions Laois are in Group A.

Meath defend the Brendan Martin Cup in Group B, alongside Donegal and Waterford.

Cork, Galway and Tipperary are pitted against one another in Group D.

Fixtures are yet to be fully confirmed but the opening round of the group stages is due to take place on Saturday June 17th.