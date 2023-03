The Kerry hurlers have been defeated in Offaly in the Allianz League Hurling Division 2A semi-finals with a scoreline of 23 points to 19. As a result, Offaly will progress to face off against Kildare in the Finals.

At half-time, with the scores at 13 points to 10 in Kerry's favour, it looked as if Kerry had enough to close the game out and win it, yet they fell short of the finish line as Offaly dominated the entire second half.