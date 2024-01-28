Kerry home to Waterford this afternoon

It’s round 2 for Kerry today in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom, victorious at Dublin last weekend, take on Waterford in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

Advertisement

Radio Kerry analyst Breda O’Shea

Advertisement

Cork kick off their campaign this afternoon.

They take on Armagh in Pairc Ui Rinn in a Division 1 clash at 1pm.

An hour later, rivals Meath and Dublin meet in Navan while at the same time.

Advertisement

In Division 2, Donegal and Kildare meet at midday while it's a 1:45pm start for the game between Tyrone and Tipperary.

15 minutes later, Monaghan welcome Westmeath to Castleblaney and Laois travel to Cavan.