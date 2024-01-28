Advertisement
Sport

Kerry home to Waterford this afternoon

Jan 28, 2024 10:36 By radiokerrysport
Kerry home to Waterford this afternoon
20 January 2024; Hannah O'Donoghue of Kerry during the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 1 fixture between Dublin and Kerry at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Share this article

It’s round 2 for Kerry today in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom, victorious at Dublin last weekend, take on Waterford in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

Advertisement

Radio Kerry analyst Breda O’Shea

Advertisement

Cork kick off their campaign this afternoon.

They take on Armagh in Pairc Ui Rinn in a Division 1 clash at 1pm.

An hour later, rivals Meath and Dublin meet in Navan while at the same time.

Advertisement

In Division 2, Donegal and Kildare meet at midday while it's a 1:45pm start for the game between Tyrone and Tipperary.

15 minutes later, Monaghan welcome Westmeath to Castleblaney and Laois travel to Cavan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fulham lose to Newcastle in FA Cup
Advertisement
Warriors beaten & Pauls take Killarney bragging rights
Lowry ties for 25th
Advertisement

Recommended

Inland Fisheries Ireland seeking to recruit seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry
Lowry ties for 25th
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus