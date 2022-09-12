Kerry Golf Weekly Winners Round Up

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

12th September 2022

Men’s Competitions:

Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns – Sunday 11th September 22 – Old Course White Tees

1st Eamon Hayes (15) 42pts

2nd Pat Lucid (26) 41pts

3rd Padraig Fitzmaurice (25) 40pts (B9 - 22)

Best Gross: Peter Sheehan (-1) 36pts

Cat 1:

1st Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 35pts

2nd Brian Slattery (5) 33pts (B9 - 17)

Cat 2:

1st Liam Carmody (8) 38pts (B9 - 19)

2nd Gerard Flaherty (12) 38pts (B9 - 18, B6 - 13, B3 - 7)

3rd John Carroll (7) 38pts (B9 - 18, B6 - 13, B3 - 6)

Cat 3:

1st Jerry Kiely (19) 40pts (B9- 21)

2nd Jerry Sexton (19) 37pts

3rd Mike Houlihan (14) 36pts

Cat 4:

1st Jonathan Sheehan (28) 37pts

2nd Liam Kennelly (21) 36pts (B9 - 22)

3rd Richard Condon (21) 36pts (B9 - 16)

Fixtures:

Sunday 18th September 22 – LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by john McNamee – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 6th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 37 pts (bk 9 -21)

2nd Josephine Larkin (17) 37 pts (bk 9 -20)

Ladies Saturday Voucher 18 Holes – Saturday 10th September 2022 – Old Course

1st Maureen Culhane 38pts (B9: 18)

2nd Jeanelle Griffin 38pts (B9: 16)

3rd Patsy Gleeson 37pts (B9: 19)

Fixtures:

Saturday 17th September 2022 –Ladies Listowel Arms Hotel – Old Course

Tuesday 20th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 8th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Gerard Walsh (16) 33+4 37pts

2nd Michael Barrett (15) 28+4 32pts

3rd Michael Barrett (16) 28+4 32pts

Gross Anton Casey 19pts

4th Brendan Lynch (23) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-8

5th Sean Walsh (21) 34-3 31pts B5-12 B3-7

6th Paudie Kindlan (28) 28+2 30pts B5-12 B3-7

7th Thomas J Quilter (25) 24+6 30pts B3-6 B2-4

8th John Kinsella (25) 25+5 30pts B3-6 B2-2

9th Tagdh Barrett (40) 33-4 29pts B5-13 B3-8

10th John Sexton (19) 27+2 29pts B5-13 B3-6

V. Sean Stack (24) 30-2 29pts B5-10 B3-6

S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (23) 29-1 28pts B5-12 B3-7

S.S.V Denis Eggleston (31) 24+5 29pts B5-11 B3-10

Fixtures:

Thursday 15th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition– Friday 9th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Sighle Henigan (10), Majorie Morkan (13), Ann O’Riordan (13) 26pts

2nd Pudge O’Reilly (12), Marian Flannery (15), Marie Benn (17) 25pts

3rd Mary Pierse (18), Clare Hurley (19), Rose Molyneaux (21) 24pts

Fixtures:

Friday 16th September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Kenmare Golf Club, Week Ending 11/9/2022

44th Kenmare GC 3 Brothers Competition, Sponsored by Lee Strand Vitamin+ Milk:

Winners: Declan, Paul and Pat Coote 192Pts

Best Visitor Sponsored by Anne and Sean Finn, Tara Farm: Marius, Patrick and Joachim Stokes 169Pts

2nd: Michael S, Sean and James Murphy 170Pts

4th: Joseph, Tom and Oliver Curtin 169Pts

5th: Tony, Patrick and Mike Neville 169Pts(OCB)

Best Day 1: Conor, Bertie and Eoin McSwiney 87Pts(OCB)

Best Day 2: Davy, Packie and Jim Doran 86Pts

Seniors: David, Peter and John Deasy 161Pts

Veterans (Over 70): Brian, Gerry and Brendan Fitzgerald 156Pts

Best Individual 36 holes: Michael Hehir(12) 78Pts

Best Individual – (0-11): Denis Kelly Junior(10) 77Pts

Individual 18 hole day 1: Finbarr Harrington(15) 39Pts

Individual 18 hole day 2: John Campbell(14) 41Pts

Thursday Brothers Welcome Back Competition Sponsored by Pet Republic

1st Oliver Curtin

2nd Brother Brian Fitzgerald

Best Visitor Tom Curtin

2nd Overall Elaine Daly

5th Jim O’Shea

Thursday Autumn Gold Competition, winner Peter Cronin. 20Pts

Ballyheigue

On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Martin Young (18) 42 pts

2nd Denis O'Regan (15) 40 pts

3rd Kevin Ashe (18) 40 pts

4th Colum Carroll (16) 40 pts

Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single V Par competition.

Congrats to Noel Gilbride, Jamsey McGrath, Denis O'Regan and John Lohan who won the JB O'Shea trophy today with a combined score of 93 pts. 2nd was Castlegregory with 87pts.

Ceann Sibeal

Exchange with Ballybunion GC

1. Eleanor Curran (13) Joe Curran (21) Ann O’Higgins (22) Tom Curran (24) 93pts

2. Jimmy O’Connor (11) Tom Hoare (13) David O’Connor (15) Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 90pts

3. J P Leahy (11) Frank O’Regan (16) Des McCarthy (18) Tony Fayne (18) 88pts

4. Sean Ó Muircheartaigh (14) Paul Duffy (17) Kieran Clancy (23) Paddy Duggan (31) 88pts

Gents

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (14) 44pts

2. Paul Walker (20) 40pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Coach House

1. Paula Hayes (40) 39pts

2. Helena Uí Churrain (39) 37pts

3. Maire Ní Mhaoileóin (24) 37pts

Front Nine. Orla Barry (19) 19pts

Back Nine. Teresa Irwin (32) 19pts

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: President Willie Galvin's Presidents Prize: 18 Hole Stableford: President's Prize 1st. Cait O'Leary (20) 45 pts. 2nd Prize: Betty Griffin (37) 39 pts. Best Gross: Angie Donoghue (27) 103. 3rd Prize: Corinne Schnyder (48) 38 pts. Front 9: Marie Gleeson (38) 17 pts. Back 9: Aileen Brosnan (37) 20 pts. Nearest Pin on 7th: Mary O'Sullivan 10ft. 2inches.