Kerry Golf Weekly Winners Round Up

Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
12th September 2022
Men’s Competitions:
Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns – Sunday 11th September 22 – Old Course White Tees
1st Eamon Hayes (15) 42pts
2nd Pat Lucid (26) 41pts
3rd Padraig Fitzmaurice (25) 40pts (B9 - 22)
Best Gross: Peter Sheehan (-1) 36pts
Cat 1:
1st Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 35pts
2nd Brian Slattery (5) 33pts (B9 - 17)
Cat 2:
1st Liam Carmody (8) 38pts (B9 - 19)
2nd Gerard Flaherty (12) 38pts (B9 - 18, B6 - 13, B3 - 7)
3rd John Carroll (7) 38pts (B9 - 18, B6 - 13, B3 - 6)
Cat 3:
1st Jerry Kiely (19) 40pts (B9- 21)
2nd Jerry Sexton (19) 37pts
3rd Mike Houlihan (14) 36pts
Cat 4:
1st Jonathan Sheehan (28) 37pts
2nd Liam Kennelly (21) 36pts (B9 - 22)
3rd Richard Condon (21) 36pts (B9 - 16)
Fixtures:
Sunday 18th September 22 – LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by john McNamee – Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 6th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 37 pts (bk 9 -21)
2nd Josephine Larkin (17) 37 pts (bk 9 -20)
Ladies Saturday Voucher 18 Holes – Saturday 10th September 2022 – Old Course
1st Maureen Culhane 38pts (B9: 18)
2nd Jeanelle Griffin 38pts (B9: 16)
3rd Patsy Gleeson 37pts (B9: 19)
Fixtures:
Saturday 17th September 2022 –Ladies Listowel Arms Hotel – Old Course
Tuesday 20th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 8th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Gerard Walsh (16) 33+4 37pts
2nd Michael Barrett (15) 28+4 32pts
3rd Michael Barrett (16) 28+4 32pts
Gross Anton Casey 19pts
4th Brendan Lynch (23) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-8
5th Sean Walsh (21) 34-3 31pts B5-12 B3-7
6th Paudie Kindlan (28) 28+2 30pts B5-12 B3-7
7th Thomas J Quilter (25) 24+6 30pts B3-6 B2-4
8th John Kinsella (25) 25+5 30pts B3-6 B2-2
9th Tagdh Barrett (40) 33-4 29pts B5-13 B3-8
10th John Sexton (19) 27+2 29pts B5-13 B3-6
V. Sean Stack (24) 30-2 29pts B5-10 B3-6
S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (23) 29-1 28pts B5-12 B3-7
S.S.V Denis Eggleston (31) 24+5 29pts B5-11 B3-10
Fixtures:
Thursday 15th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition– Friday 9th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Sighle Henigan (10), Majorie Morkan (13), Ann O’Riordan (13) 26pts
2nd Pudge O’Reilly (12), Marian Flannery (15), Marie Benn (17) 25pts
3rd Mary Pierse (18), Clare Hurley (19), Rose Molyneaux (21) 24pts
Fixtures:
Friday 16th September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Kenmare Golf Club, Week Ending 11/9/2022
44th Kenmare GC 3 Brothers Competition, Sponsored by Lee Strand Vitamin+ Milk:
Winners: Declan, Paul and Pat Coote 192Pts
Best Visitor Sponsored by Anne and Sean Finn, Tara Farm: Marius, Patrick and Joachim Stokes 169Pts
2nd: Michael S, Sean and James Murphy 170Pts
4th: Joseph, Tom and Oliver Curtin 169Pts
5th: Tony, Patrick and Mike Neville 169Pts(OCB)
Best Day 1: Conor, Bertie and Eoin McSwiney 87Pts(OCB)
Best Day 2: Davy, Packie and Jim Doran 86Pts
Seniors: David, Peter and John Deasy 161Pts
Veterans (Over 70): Brian, Gerry and Brendan Fitzgerald 156Pts
Best Individual 36 holes: Michael Hehir(12) 78Pts
Best Individual – (0-11): Denis Kelly Junior(10) 77Pts
Individual 18 hole day 1: Finbarr Harrington(15) 39Pts
Individual 18 hole day 2: John Campbell(14) 41Pts
Thursday Brothers Welcome Back Competition Sponsored by Pet Republic
1st Oliver Curtin
2nd Brother Brian Fitzgerald
Best Visitor Tom Curtin
2nd Overall Elaine Daly
5th Jim O’Shea
Thursday Autumn Gold Competition, winner Peter Cronin. 20Pts
Ballyheigue
On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Martin Young (18) 42 pts
2nd Denis O'Regan (15) 40 pts
3rd Kevin Ashe (18) 40 pts
4th Colum Carroll (16) 40 pts
Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single V Par competition.
Congrats to Noel Gilbride, Jamsey McGrath, Denis O'Regan and John Lohan who won the JB O'Shea trophy today with a combined score of 93 pts. 2nd was Castlegregory with 87pts.
Ceann Sibeal
Exchange with Ballybunion GC
1. Eleanor Curran (13) Joe Curran (21) Ann O’Higgins (22) Tom Curran (24) 93pts
2. Jimmy O’Connor (11) Tom Hoare (13) David O’Connor (15) Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 90pts
3. J P Leahy (11) Frank O’Regan (16) Des McCarthy (18) Tony Fayne (18) 88pts
4. Sean Ó Muircheartaigh (14) Paul Duffy (17) Kieran Clancy (23) Paddy Duggan (31) 88pts
Gents
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (14) 44pts
2. Paul Walker (20) 40pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Coach House
1. Paula Hayes (40) 39pts
2. Helena Uí Churrain (39) 37pts
3. Maire Ní Mhaoileóin (24) 37pts
Front Nine. Orla Barry (19) 19pts
Back Nine. Teresa Irwin (32) 19pts
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: President Willie Galvin's Presidents Prize: 18 Hole Stableford: President's Prize 1st. Cait O'Leary (20) 45 pts. 2nd Prize: Betty Griffin (37) 39 pts. Best Gross: Angie Donoghue (27) 103. 3rd Prize: Corinne Schnyder (48) 38 pts. Front 9: Marie Gleeson (38) 17 pts. Back 9: Aileen Brosnan (37) 20 pts. Nearest Pin on 7th: Mary O'Sullivan 10ft. 2inches.