Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

LADIES FIXTURES.

Tuesday, 19th September - Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 21st September GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th - 18H Stableford

NOREEN MOORE TEAM;

Our Noreen Moore team took their place in the final of this competition yesterday in Tralee against Castlerosse.

We were probably considered favourites with the bookies as we had taken the trophy last year with a fairly similar team again this year. With one or two newbees. Our girls definitely were able to handle the pressure and came out victorious.

A super performance was put in by all players, well done to Mary Ciepierski, Patricia Goodwin, Linda Flynn, Margaret O'Callaghan, Fiona O'Toole. Subs Mary Moriarty and Marilyn Spillane. Thank you to all the caddies and supporters on the day and especially to manager Helen Harty and Carmel Kearney.

It took us 30 years to win this trophy for the first time and now we have two in a row. Look forward to going for 3 next year ladies, no pressure !!!!

SENIORS CLUB;

Following are the seniors Results for Thursday 14th September:

1 Richard Rowan 19pts

2 Patrick Moriarty 17pts

3 Philip Aherne 16pts on countback.

MEN'S CLUB;

But congrats to our Ladies Noreen Moore team who retained the trophy during the week at Tralee GC. Lady Captain Helen has been working wonders all year with the teams she has.

Our President Mr.John Rowan held his competition this weekend on our beautiful links where the sun was kind to all. A great turnout over both days and this was true testament to the esteem that our President is held. Single Stapleford was the format of play and there were some very good returns over both days. Topping the list was long time member Alan Bulman who broke the 40 points marker and just fending off the hot favourite for Golfer of the year, Stephen O'Leary. All the categories were also well contested for and in his speech President John thanked his sponsors, those who played and in particular his own family who made sure that all were looked after in the clubhouse on arrival and departure.

Results;

Overall 1st. Alan Bulman (25) 42

Overall 2nd. Stephen O'Leary (12) 41

Overall 3rd. Frank Herlihy (17) 39

Best Gross. Bryan Tess (7) 31

Category A. John Robinson (10) 32

Category B. John Flynn (18) 39

Category C. James Clifford (23) 39

Front 9. Mossie Hogan Jnr. 20

Back 9. Joe mc Kenna 21

Past President. Mike Burrows 37

Longest Drive. Stephen O'Leary

Nearest Pin. Mike Burrows

Ladies 9 Hole Invitational.

1st. Teresa Rice 22

2nd. Alana Rowan 18

Birdie Blitz; 3 winners

Ballybunion

11th September-17th September 2023

Men’s Competitions:

LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by John McNamee (GOY)

Sunday 17th September 2023, Old Course

1st Padraig Fitzmaurice (19) 43 pts

2nd Ml Purtill (27) 42 pts

3rd Noel Kneafsey (22) 40 pts (B9 21 B6 15)

Gross: James O’Callaghan 36 pts

Cat 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Jack Enright (2) 36 pts

2nd Brian Sheehy (5) 35 pts

Cat 2 (6 to 12)

1st Michael Lucid (10) 40 pts

2nd Ian Hayes (12) 39 pts (B9 20)

3rd John O’Tiarnaigh (11) 39 pts (B9 18)

Cat 3 (13 to 18)

1st Thomas Heaphy (15) 39 pts

2nd John Nolan (18) 38 pts

3rd Pat J Ryan (16) 37 pts

Cat 4 (19 Plus)

1st Columba O’Connor (24) 39 pts (B9 20)

2nd Denis Holly (27) 39 pts (B9 19)

3rd Tommy Toomey (26) 35 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 23rd September Masters 2023 Old Course.

Sunday 24th September Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day - Fourball Sponsored by Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd

Ladies Competitions:

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB

CASHEN COURSE

Tuesday 12 September, 2023

18 HOLES STABLEFORD

1st Anne Marie Healy (21) 35 Pts (Back 9 18pts)

2nd Carmel Carroll (26) 35 Pts

3rd Josephine Larkin (14) 33 Pts

4th Anne Marie Sexton (22) 32 Pts

9 HOLES STABLEFORD

1ST Marie Doolan (17) 23 Pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 19th September Ladies -18 holes Singles Stableford - Cashen Course

Sunday 24th September - Killarney Exchange Day (Team of 4)

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 21st September Seniors Competition Cashen

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Ladies - Mná Sinsir - Cashen 9 holes singles

Tralee

Sunday 17th September

Autumn Medal Sponsor West End Bar and Restaurant Results:

1 Paudie Casey 87 - 18 = 69 Overall Winner

2 Joe Rogers 87 - 17 = 70 Overall Runner-Up

3 Jack Murphy 93 - 22 = 71 Overall 3rd Last Nine Holes

4 Denis Kelly 81 - 10 = 71

5 Kevin Anthony Lucey 76 - 05 = 71 Overall 5th & Lowest Gross Score

64 cards processed

Club-sponsored Green tees Stableford

1 Rory Hill 42 pts (02) Overall Winner

2 Conor Heavey 41 pts (15) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes

3 Des Fitzgerald 41 pts (19)

Wednesday 13th September 2023

Ladies Fourball - Club Sponsored

1st: Sandra O’Sullivan & Laura Rafferty 40 pts

2nd: Ber Collins & Monica O’Neill 38 pts Countback

16 Cards Processed.

Saturday 16th / Sunday 17th September

MC11 Ladies Singles kindly sponsored by Foley’s Spar:

1st: Sophie Moynihan (15) 44 pts

2nd: Kathleen Houlihan (29) 42 pts Countback

Best Gross: Lucy Grattan 35 gross

3rd: Karen Gearon (24) 42 pts Countback

Division 1: Liz Grey (13) 36 pts

Division 2: Mary Murphy (22) 37 pts

Division 3: Noran Shanahan (27) 37 pts

Division 4: Breda Shanahan (43) 42 pts

Maine Valley

Results of Temmler September Medal (Golfer of the year)

1st Jamie O'Sullivan (11) 70 (back 9)

2nd Liam Martin (7) 70

3rd Sean Hanafin (23) 71

Division 1 (indexes up to 16.4)

Niall Gilroy (7) 71

Division 2 (indexes 16.5 to 21.0)

James Lynch (18) 73

Division 3 (indexes 21.1 and above)

Pat O'Donnell (25) 71

Congratulations to Mikey McKenna and Eanna O'Connor on winning the club doubles match play championship on Saturday.

Dooks

Mens Club - Golden’s of Kells

Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th September 2023

Winners James M O Shea (21) & Michael J O’Sullivan (12) President 44 Pts C/B

2nd John J O Connor (20) & Micheal O’Shea (12) 44 Pts C/B

3rd Michael Flannery (20) & Michael Sheahan (11) 44 Pts

Next Weekend - Sunday 24th September – Mackneill Tarmacadam Tralee Exchange

Ladies Club – Ladies Brehon Hotel Killarney Exchange 17th September 2023

1st Catherine Doyle (16) 36pts B9

2nd Brigin Quinlan (37) 36pts B9

3rd Mary Inglis (22) 36pt B9

Cat A; Annita Keane (16) 34pts B9

Cat B: Aileen Curtayne (22) 34pts

Cat C: Nuala Curran (37) 35pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sept 9th/10th we had an Open Classic Fundraiser which was kindly sponsored by Ed Harty, The Crown Decorating Centre, The Horan Center, Tralee.

1st Brian McGrath, Michael Mulcahy, Kevin McGrath, Bernard Dineen 100pts

2nd Gerry Behan, John Lohan, John Twomey, Dean Harris 99pts

3rd Colum Carroll, Brendan Harty, Conor Harty, Mark Dillane 99pts

Last weekend we had the Ladies Captain Prize to Men.

1st Colum Carroll (17) 42 pts

2nd Enda O'Halloran (6) 40 pts

3rd Jimmy Sullivan (16) 40 pts

Div 1 Earl McMahon (8) 36 pts

Div 2 Kevin Enright (19) 37 pts

Div 3 Dean Harris (28) 37 pts

Killarney

CEANN SIBEAL EXCHANGE DAY

SINGLES STABLEFORD

Sponsored by The Victoria House Hotel

Played on Sunday 17th September 2023

Winner – Chris Twomey (12) 41pts bk9

2nd – Fergal Murphy (23) 41pts

Best Gross – Finbarr O’Mahony (5) 74

Category 1: Winner – James McCarthy (11) 40pts bk9, 2nd – Padraig G O’Sullivan (7) 40pts, 3rd – Derry McCarthy (8) 39pts bk9.

Category 2: Winner – John O’Shea (15) 40pts, 2nd – Nicholas Howe (12) 39pts, 3rd – Cormac O’Sullivan (15) 37pts.

Category 3: Winner – Seamus Cronin (17) 39pts, 2nd – Stephen O’Connor (16) 37pts, 3rd – Frank O’Reilly (18) 33pts.

Category 4: Winner – Vincent O’Doherty (31) 39pts bk9, 2nd – Bernard O’Shea (27) 39pts, 3rd – Jimmie Smith (20) 36pts.

Ross

Results :-

On Sept 16th and 17th we held the Denis McCarthy Memorial Trophy Stableford Competition, kindly sponsored by

Padraig Bruton/Mike O'Connor / Dan O'Donoghue, all colleagues of the late Denis McCarthy.

The winners were:-

1st ......Tim Ryan 43 (29)

2nd .....Trevor Nagle 39 (10)

Division 1 .......1st Jonathan Casey 38 (9)

2nd Kevin O'Callaghan 37 (9)

Division 2........ 1st Thomas Horan 36 (20)

2nd Leo Casey 36 (20)

Division 3........ 1st John Fleming 35 (25)

2nd. John Nolan 33 (29)

On Saturday last we held our Thank You Evening for our Sponsors and Volunteers.

The winning teams were...

1st ...... Paudie Sheahan, Pat Mitcell, Padraig Bruton , Steve Broderick

2nd ........Peter Wickham , Mike Gorman, Lucas Cronin, Dan Cronin.

Kenmare

Kenmare Golf Club Results for the week ending 17th Sept 2023

Another big win for Mark looney who is showing some brilliant and sustained form.

Sean De Burca picked off the Autumn Gold this week with 22 points for 9 holes.

Singles Stableford (17/09/2023)

1st - Mark Looney (13) - 43

2nd - Gearoid Fennessy (18) - 41

3rd - John Duggan (5) – 40

Coming up this week – Friday Open Grand Final sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant. Best of luck to all the finalists.