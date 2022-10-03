Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Results of Kerry Petroleum Singles 1/2 October:
1st Mike P O'Sullivan (22) 42pts
2nd Brendan O'Shea (23) 41pts
3rd Michael J O'Sullivan (10) 40pts
Gross: Shane Collins (7) 78
Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 13.7)
Liam Martin (7) 38pts
Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 13.8 to 17.4)
Jer Joy (14) 39pts
Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 17.5 to 21.3)
Bernie Coffey (21) 38pts (back 9)
Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 21.4 and above)
Joe Daly (28) 37pts
2's Club on 17th hole
Pot shared between the following players:
Mikey McKenna
Mick Murtagh
Brendan O'Shea
Paudie Murphy
Ladies Results.
OPEN weekend sponsored by FEXCO. 18 Hole 2 person Team event: 1 Aileen Brosnan (39/36)/Cait O'Leary (18) 66 pts. 2. Julianne Browne (22)/Mary Ann Downes (32) 58 pts. 3. Margaret Lane (32)/Marie Gleeson (40/36) 50 pts (B6). 4. Kay Cremin (30)/Susan Shorten (42/36) 50 pts.
Fixture: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Laune Pharmacy & Tips to Toe Beauty can be played Saturday 8th, Sunday 9th or Tuesday 11th October.
Killarney
Ladies Killeen Stableford Dalys Supervalu 1st& 2nd Oct
Overall Winners
1st Anne Duggan (12) 38 pts
2nd Sinead O’ Shea (16) 37 pts
BG Anne Moynihan (02) 29pts
Category 1
1st Eimear O’ Donnell (09) 36 pts
Category 2
1st Sinead Lynch (20) 36 pts
Category 3
1st Marguerita Mulcahy (26) 36 pts (B9)
Ceann Sibeal
Singles S/Ford.- Sponsored by Heaton’s Guesthouse
1. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 40pts
2. John O’Riordan (30) 40pts
3. Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 39pts
Ladies
Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Mark Moriarty, Chef
1. Margot Wall (26) 71net
2. Áine Barry (26) 73net
3. Mary O’Driscoll (46) 74net
Front Nine. Rosemary Sayers (17) 34net
Back Nine. Tara Uí Chualáin (19) 36net
Ballybunion
3rd October 2022
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical – Sunday 2nd October 2022 - Old Course
1st Dan Sheehan (18) 43pts
2nd John Nolan (20) 39pts (B9 - 24)
3rd Bryan Hickey (8) 39pts
Gross: Senan Carroll (+5) 33 (B9 – 18)
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Rob Flynn (5) 37pts (B9 – 20)
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Sean O’Keeffe (10) 37pts (B9 – 19, B6 - 14)
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Eamon Walsh (15) 37pts
Category 4, (21+ Handicap)
1st Jim Doolan (21) 38pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 9th October 2022 Newcastle West Exchange Day
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Singles Stableford – Sunday 2nd October 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Betty Doolan (25) 43 pts
2nd Geraldine Gallagher (33) 42 pts
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (18) 41 pts
4th Josephine Larkin (16) 39 pts Bk 9 (19 pts)
Ladies Masters Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler – Saturday 1st October 2022 – Old Course
Catriona Corrigan (15) 77 nett
Fixtures:
Sunday 9th October 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Old Course
Tuesday 11th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 29th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. Pat Mulvihill (13) 31+5 36pts.
2nd. Lar Hickey (29) 31+2 33pts.
3rd. Joe. J. O’Connor(24) 30+2 32pts. B5-13
Gross. Donal Liston 26pts.
4th. Eamon Condon (22) 35-3 32pts. B5-12. B3-8.
5th. Dan Sheehan (16) 35-3 32pts. B5-12. B3-7.
6th. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 29+3 32pts. B5-10.
7th. (Pat McLaughlin (19) 35-3 32pts. B5-9.
8th. Rory Flannery (22) 32-2 30pts. B5-12. B3-8.
9th. Jerry McAuliffe (23) 31-1 30pts. B5-12. B3-7.
10th. Pat Costello (22) 31-1 30pts. B5-11.
v. Michael Fogarty (20) 29-2 27pts. B5-11.
sv. Nicholas Hayes (20) 33-8 25pts. B5-14.
SSV. Dominic Moriarty (26) 32-2 30pts. B5-11.
Fixtures:
Thursday 6th October 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition Team of 3– Friday 23rd September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Pudge O’Reilly (12), Marian Flannery (15), Marie Benn (15) 28pts
2nd Nuala Lynch (19), Mary Pierse (18), Rose Molyneaux (21) 26pts
Fixtures:
Friday 7th October 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Ladies Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy
1st Eva Rowe/Kathy Kelleher/Elaine Daly41 pts
2nd Anne K Murphy/Angela Cronin/Delia Long 39 pts
Autumn Gold Thursday 29th
Winner Larry Kelly, 18 points
Men’s Quills Stableford Singles
1st Colm Breen(11) 45Pts
2nd Dave Burke(10) 37Pts
Best Gross Colm Breen 34 Gross points
Tralee
Results: Sun 2nd Terry's Butcher and Wed 28th Play in Pink- Expose
Sunday 2nd Oct: 18 holes Stableford- sponsored by Terry’s Butchers
1st Emma Leahy 41pts (08)
2nd Emma Vinarcik 39pts (17)
Best Gross Kaelin O’Keeffe 27pts
3rd Sophie Moynihan 39pts (27)
Wed 28th Sept: ‘PLAY IN PINK’ sponsored by Expose
1st Joan Cantillon & Antoinette Sayers 38pts (31)
2nd Kathleen Finnegan & Maura Shanahan 37pts (19)
3rd Kay Fitzgerald & Anne Moran 35pts (30)
Best Dressed Pink Lady: Carol Dooley
Lady President Mag’s Prize to the Ladies on Sun 9th Oct
Dinner reservations Par3, 10th Oct
*******
Lahinch Exchange day Monday 17th -times 11:00-12:30pm
Timesheet opening Monday 3rd Oct at 8pm
Book a TIME: Par3, 17th Oct.
Book the BUS €30: Par3, 18th Oct
***
Fixtures:
Wed 5th Oct – Club singles –sponsored by Ross Jewellers
Sun 9th Oct – MC10 Lady President Mag’s Prize to the Ladies 18 holes STROKE
– Reserve dinner on the Par3 10th oct
Sun 9th – 9-hole Lady President Mag’s prize-Stableford
Wed 12th -Club singles 18 holes Stableford
Sat 15th Golfer of the Year Final, Billy Nolan
Sun 16th – Singles sponsored by Kerry Petroleum
Mon 17th -Lady Exchange Day to Lahinch
Wed 19th – No ladies golf
Sun 23rd – Der O’Sullivan’s Hamper
Wed 26th – Ladies AmAm
Sun 30th – Casey Stephenson Accountants -Hamper
Mon 31st – Semi Open AmAm -Pax House Dingle
Sunday 2nd October MC 14 sponsored by An Riocht Marble and Granite
1 Richard Rafferty 45 pts (12)
2 Stephen Barter 40 pts (17)
3 Patrick Stack (2) 40 pts (07)
4 Joe Rogers 40 pts (16)
5 Gerard Hussey 40 pts (11)
Best Gross - Jonathan Goodall - 35 pts (4)
Division 1 - Killian Wolffe 40 pts (06)
Division 2 - Brian O'Loughlin 39 pts (10)
Division 3 - Conor Heavey 38 pts (17)
Division 4 - Cianan Ferris 40 pts (27)
Front 9 - Maurice M O'Connor 22pts
Back 9 - Gerard O'Sullivan 21pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 8th October - Club Finals Day (apart from Commemoration Cup)
Sunday October 9th - Ladies President's Prize - no Men's golf (amendment to Club Diary and previous fixtures email)
Sunday 16th October - Gents Golfer of the Year Final - Sponsored by the Kerryman
Sunday 16th October - Club Singles