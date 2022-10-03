Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Results of Kerry Petroleum Singles 1/2 October:

1st Mike P O'Sullivan (22) 42pts

2nd Brendan O'Shea (23) 41pts

3rd Michael J O'Sullivan (10) 40pts

Gross: Shane Collins (7) 78

Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 13.7)

Liam Martin (7) 38pts

Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 13.8 to 17.4)

Jer Joy (14) 39pts

Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 17.5 to 21.3)

Bernie Coffey (21) 38pts (back 9)

Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 21.4 and above)

Joe Daly (28) 37pts

2's Club on 17th hole

Pot shared between the following players:

Mikey McKenna

Mick Murtagh

Brendan O'Shea

Paudie Murphy

Ladies Results.

OPEN weekend sponsored by FEXCO. 18 Hole 2 person Team event: 1 Aileen Brosnan (39/36)/Cait O'Leary (18) 66 pts. 2. Julianne Browne (22)/Mary Ann Downes (32) 58 pts. 3. Margaret Lane (32)/Marie Gleeson (40/36) 50 pts (B6). 4. Kay Cremin (30)/Susan Shorten (42/36) 50 pts.

Fixture: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Laune Pharmacy & Tips to Toe Beauty can be played Saturday 8th, Sunday 9th or Tuesday 11th October.

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Stableford Dalys Supervalu 1st& 2nd Oct

Overall Winners

1st Anne Duggan (12) 38 pts

2nd Sinead O’ Shea (16) 37 pts

BG Anne Moynihan (02) 29pts

Category 1

1st Eimear O’ Donnell (09) 36 pts

Category 2

1st Sinead Lynch (20) 36 pts

Category 3

1st Marguerita Mulcahy (26) 36 pts (B9)

Ceann Sibeal

Singles S/Ford.- Sponsored by Heaton’s Guesthouse

1. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 40pts

2. John O’Riordan (30) 40pts

3. Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 39pts

Ladies

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Mark Moriarty, Chef

1. Margot Wall (26) 71net

2. Áine Barry (26) 73net

3. Mary O’Driscoll (46) 74net

Front Nine. Rosemary Sayers (17) 34net

Back Nine. Tara Uí Chualáin (19) 36net

Ballybunion

3rd October 2022

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical – Sunday 2nd October 2022 - Old Course

1st Dan Sheehan (18) 43pts

2nd John Nolan (20) 39pts (B9 - 24)

3rd Bryan Hickey (8) 39pts

Gross: Senan Carroll (+5) 33 (B9 – 18)

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Rob Flynn (5) 37pts (B9 – 20)

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Sean O’Keeffe (10) 37pts (B9 – 19, B6 - 14)

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Eamon Walsh (15) 37pts

Category 4, (21+ Handicap)

1st Jim Doolan (21) 38pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 9th October 2022 Newcastle West Exchange Day

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Singles Stableford – Sunday 2nd October 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Betty Doolan (25) 43 pts

2nd Geraldine Gallagher (33) 42 pts

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (18) 41 pts

4th Josephine Larkin (16) 39 pts Bk 9 (19 pts)

Ladies Masters Sponsored by Susan Gilmore Kettler – Saturday 1st October 2022 – Old Course

Catriona Corrigan (15) 77 nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 9th October 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Old Course

Tuesday 11th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 29th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. Pat Mulvihill (13) 31+5 36pts.

2nd. Lar Hickey (29) 31+2 33pts.

3rd. Joe. J. O’Connor(24) 30+2 32pts. B5-13

Gross. Donal Liston 26pts.

4th. Eamon Condon (22) 35-3 32pts. B5-12. B3-8.

5th. Dan Sheehan (16) 35-3 32pts. B5-12. B3-7.

6th. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 29+3 32pts. B5-10.

7th. (Pat McLaughlin (19) 35-3 32pts. B5-9.

8th. Rory Flannery (22) 32-2 30pts. B5-12. B3-8.

9th. Jerry McAuliffe (23) 31-1 30pts. B5-12. B3-7.

10th. Pat Costello (22) 31-1 30pts. B5-11.

v. Michael Fogarty (20) 29-2 27pts. B5-11.

sv. Nicholas Hayes (20) 33-8 25pts. B5-14.

SSV. Dominic Moriarty (26) 32-2 30pts. B5-11.

Fixtures:

Thursday 6th October 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition Team of 3– Friday 23rd September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Pudge O’Reilly (12), Marian Flannery (15), Marie Benn (15) 28pts

2nd Nuala Lynch (19), Mary Pierse (18), Rose Molyneaux (21) 26pts

Fixtures:

Friday 7th October 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Ladies Kit McCarthy Memorial Trophy

1st Eva Rowe/Kathy Kelleher/Elaine Daly41 pts

2nd Anne K Murphy/Angela Cronin/Delia Long 39 pts

Autumn Gold Thursday 29th

Winner Larry Kelly, 18 points

Men’s Quills Stableford Singles

1st Colm Breen(11) 45Pts

2nd Dave Burke(10) 37Pts

Best Gross Colm Breen 34 Gross points

Tralee

Results: Sun 2nd Terry's Butcher and Wed 28th Play in Pink- Expose

Sunday 2nd Oct: 18 holes Stableford- sponsored by Terry’s Butchers

1st Emma Leahy 41pts (08)

2nd Emma Vinarcik 39pts (17)

Best Gross Kaelin O’Keeffe 27pts

3rd Sophie Moynihan 39pts (27)

Wed 28th Sept: ‘PLAY IN PINK’ sponsored by Expose

1st Joan Cantillon & Antoinette Sayers 38pts (31)

2nd Kathleen Finnegan & Maura Shanahan 37pts (19)

3rd Kay Fitzgerald & Anne Moran 35pts (30)

Best Dressed Pink Lady: Carol Dooley

Lady President Mag’s Prize to the Ladies on Sun 9th Oct

Dinner reservations Par3, 10th Oct

*******

Lahinch Exchange day Monday 17th -times 11:00-12:30pm

Timesheet opening Monday 3rd Oct at 8pm

Book a TIME: Par3, 17th Oct.

Book the BUS €30: Par3, 18th Oct

***

Fixtures:

Wed 5th Oct – Club singles –sponsored by Ross Jewellers

Sun 9th Oct – MC10 Lady President Mag’s Prize to the Ladies 18 holes STROKE

– Reserve dinner on the Par3 10th oct

Sun 9th – 9-hole Lady President Mag’s prize-Stableford

Wed 12th -Club singles 18 holes Stableford

Sat 15th Golfer of the Year Final, Billy Nolan

Sun 16th – Singles sponsored by Kerry Petroleum

Mon 17th -Lady Exchange Day to Lahinch

Wed 19th – No ladies golf

Sun 23rd – Der O’Sullivan’s Hamper

Wed 26th – Ladies AmAm

Sun 30th – Casey Stephenson Accountants -Hamper

Mon 31st – Semi Open AmAm -Pax House Dingle

Sunday 2nd October MC 14 sponsored by An Riocht Marble and Granite

1 Richard Rafferty 45 pts (12)

2 Stephen Barter 40 pts (17)

3 Patrick Stack (2) 40 pts (07)

4 Joe Rogers 40 pts (16)

5 Gerard Hussey 40 pts (11)

Best Gross - Jonathan Goodall - 35 pts (4)

Division 1 - Killian Wolffe 40 pts (06)

Division 2 - Brian O'Loughlin 39 pts (10)

Division 3 - Conor Heavey 38 pts (17)

Division 4 - Cianan Ferris 40 pts (27)

Front 9 - Maurice M O'Connor 22pts

Back 9 - Gerard O'Sullivan 21pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 8th October - Club Finals Day (apart from Commemoration Cup)

Sunday October 9th - Ladies President's Prize - no Men's golf (amendment to Club Diary and previous fixtures email)

Sunday 16th October - Gents Golfer of the Year Final - Sponsored by the Kerryman

Sunday 16th October - Club Singles