Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Results of Club Singles 25th September:
1st Michael O'Leary (19) 41pts
2nd Patrick Callaghan (10) 40pts
Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 11.6)
Willie O'Leary (10) 38pts
Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 11.7 to 16.3)
Jer Joy (14) 37pts
Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 16.4 to 21.1)
Roger Crowley (19) 38pts
Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 21.2 and above)
Seamus Mannix (29) 39pts
Ladies Results: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor's away weekend to Kenmare 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Sean Taffee Hair & Beauty and Simplicity Boutique. : 1. Una Moroney (22/24) 38 pts (CB). 2. Corinne Schnyder (48/52) 38 pts. 3. Carmel O'Connor (36/39) 36 pts. Front 9: Eleanor McCarthy (20/22) 17 pts. Back 9: Kathleen Kerins (50/55) 19 pts.
18 Hole V-Par sponsored by McElligotts, Castleisland 1. Una Moroney (21) 2 up. (B9). 2. Christina O'Sullivan (30) 2up. 3. Agnes Carey (24) 1 down. (B9).
12 Hole Re-entry Stableford sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant, 2 Scores to count: 1. Betty Griffin (39/38) 58 pts. 2. Nora Gaire (50/50) 57 pts. 3. Cait O'Leary (21/21) 56 pts.
Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Betty Griffin (CH/38) 29 pts. 2. Marie Gleeson (CH/40) 25 pts. (CB). 3. Agnes O'Connor (CH/48) 25 pts.
Ladies Open Weekend sponsored by FEXCO takes place Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd October. Team of 2 event. Ring Pro Shop for Tee Times 0669761979.
Ross
Our Captain's Charity Days were a great success on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th . The Charity Days were in aid of
St Francis Special School in Beaufort and the Kerry Cancer Support Group .
Charity Days Result :-
1st .. Kerry's Eye team of Aidan O'Connor, Mary Cronin, Ger Lenihan and Dermot Roche.
2nd ..Kilcummin PO team of Muiris Healy, Philip O'Connor, Eugene Kennedy and Dermot O'Sullivan .
3rd...360 Financial Consultants team of Eamonn Spillane , Emmet Doyle and Jack Doyle.
Sunday 25th---Champagne Scramble :- We held a champagne scramble and the winning team was Leo Casey, Rolandas Bendikas and Jim Casey .
Killarney Medal & Trophy Centre Club Matchplay Championship .
The final of this championship was played on Sunday in the Ross between Aidan O'Connor and Michael J O'Connor .
After a great battle it was Aidan O'Connor who took the victory on the 18th.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by the Corridan and Healy Families – Sunday 25th September - Old Course
1st Liam Kennelly(21) 65 nett
2nd Gerard Enright (20) 69 nett
3rd Richard Condon (21) 69 nett
Best Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 73
Cat 1: (+5 to 5 Handicap)
1st Brian Lenihan (2) 77 nett
Cat2: (6 to 12 Handicap)
1st Michael McCarthy (10) 70 nett (B9 - 37)
Cat 3: (13 to 20 Handicap)
1st Christy Moylan 71 nett
Cat 4 : (21+ Handicap)
1st Tom M O connor (24) 73 nett
Fixtures:
Sunday 2nd October 2022 Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical – Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 20th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Mary O’Grady (42) 41pts
2nd Patricia Barrett (33) 40pts (B9: 19pts)
3rd Josette O’Donnell (19) 40pts (B9: 16pts)
4th Marian Flannery (30) 39pts
Ladies Singles Stableford – Sunday 25th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Pudge O’ Reilly (25) 43 pts
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 41pts
3rd Tess Noonan (40) 40pts (Bk.9 21)
4th Deirdre Dillane (16) 40pts (Bk.9 15)
Fixtures:
Sunday 2nd October 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course
Tuesday 4th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 22nd September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. James Keane (25) 31+4 35pts.
2nd.Patrick Byrnes (34) 32+2 34pts.
3rd.Milie Costello (22) 34-2 32pts. B5-12.
Gross. Sean Corcoran 21pts.
4th.Rory Mehigan (16) 30+2 32pts. B5-10. B3-7.
5th.Martin Lucey (13) 32pts. B5-10. B3-5.
6th.Eamon Kennelly (25) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.
7th. John Shier (22) 31pts. B5-10.
8th. Fin Broderick (21) 33-3 30pts. B5-14.
9th. Seamus Hanley (13) 30pts. B5-12.
10th. Tom Scanlon (19) 29+1 30pts. B5-10.
V. Rory Flannery (22) 28pts. B5-7.
S.V. Joe Costello (22) 30-1 29pts. B5-12.
S.S.V. Pat Murrihy (30) 26+2 28pts. B5-12.
Fixtures:
Thursday 29th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 30th September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
This weekend was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition and the final qualifier for the Master Classic.
1st Eamon Whelan (26) 67 Nett
2nd Terry O'Connor (12) 69 Nett
3rd Mark Condon (10) 69 Nett
Div 1 Maurice McElligott (10) 69 Nett
Div 2 Ger Fitzgibbon (17) 70 Nett
Div 3 Liam Harty (26) 72 Nett
Next Sunday is the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the GOTY. There will also be a separate 18 Hole Single Stableford competition for those who didn't qualify for the Master Classic from 10.25am.
Next Sunday is also the final round in the Golfer of The Year. The following players are in contention
1st Earl McMahon 122
2nd Denis O'Regan 109
3rd Pat Dillane 106
3rd Colm Griffin 106
5th Liam Harty 97
6th Enda O'Halloran 96
Tralee
RESULTS:
Sunday 25th – MC12 -Dooks Exchange – sponsored by The Grand Hotel
1st Monica O’Neill 37pts (24)
2nd Maura Mc Kenna 36pts (31)
Best Gross Margaret Hayes 23pts
3rd Bernie O’Loughlin 36pts (33)
Wed 21st - Club singles
1st Carole Dooley 37pts (31)
2nd Nuala Dawson 37pts (20)
3rd Mary Quillinan 36pts (35)
Timesheet Open times:
Monday 26th 8pm for: Lady President Margaret’s Prize to the Ladies on Sun 9th
Monday 3rd Oct 8pm for: Lahinch Exchange day Monday 17th -times 11:00-12:30pm
***
Fixtures:
Wed 28th - Play in Pink – Scotch Foursomes
Sun 2nd Oct- Singles – sponsored by Terry butchers
Wed 5th Oct – Club singles –sponsored by Ross Jewellers
Sun 9th Oct – MC10 Lady President Margaret’s Prize to the Ladies
Sun 9th – 9-hole qualifying competition
Wed 12th -Club singles
Sun 16th – Singles sponsored by Kerry Petroleum
Monday -Lady Exchange Day to Lahinch
MC13, Sponsor CCS Dry Cleaners, Dooks Exchange September 24th & 25th, Results & Fixtures.
1. Tim Leahy, 40pts.
2. John R Collins, 39pts.
3. John P O Brien, 39pts.
4. Jason Daly, 39pts.
5. Patrick McElligott, 39pts.
Best Gross : Ger Deegan 35pts.
Div 1 : Maurice G O Connor 36pts.
Div 2 : Michael Leahy 38pts.
Div 3 : Tommy Greaney : 39pts.
Div 4 : John Sexton 37pts.
F9 : Kieran O Callaghan 21pts.
B9 : Adrian O Mahony 21pts.
Fixtures
Saturday/Sunday Oct 1st/2nd : MC14, Sponsor An Riocht Marble & Granite.
Saturday October 8th, Club Finals Day.
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Dingle Diner
1. Alan Condron (07) 41pts
2. Alan Dooley (26) 40pts
3. Patrick Farrell (08) 39pts
Yellow Tees.
1. Johnny Harris (33) 37pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Barbara Carroll
1. Kate O’Connor (19) 39pts
2. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabhain (38) 38pts
3. Geraldine Murphy (23) 36pts
Front Nine. Elfriede McNamara (37) 22pts
Back Nine. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (23) 17pts
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Cormac Flannery
1. Rosemary Sayers (18) 39pts
2. Deirdre O’Donnell (38) 36pts
3. Kate O’Connor (19) 34pts