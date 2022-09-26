Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Results of Club Singles 25th September:

1st Michael O'Leary (19) 41pts

2nd Patrick Callaghan (10) 40pts

Division 1 (Handicap Indexes up to 11.6)

Willie O'Leary (10) 38pts

Division 2 (Handicap Indexes 11.7 to 16.3)

Jer Joy (14) 37pts

Division 3 (Handicap Indexes 16.4 to 21.1)

Roger Crowley (19) 38pts

Division 4 (Handicap Indexes 21.2 and above)

Seamus Mannix (29) 39pts

Ladies Results: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor's away weekend to Kenmare 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Sean Taffee Hair & Beauty and Simplicity Boutique. : 1. Una Moroney (22/24) 38 pts (CB). 2. Corinne Schnyder (48/52) 38 pts. 3. Carmel O'Connor (36/39) 36 pts. Front 9: Eleanor McCarthy (20/22) 17 pts. Back 9: Kathleen Kerins (50/55) 19 pts.

18 Hole V-Par sponsored by McElligotts, Castleisland 1. Una Moroney (21) 2 up. (B9). 2. Christina O'Sullivan (30) 2up. 3. Agnes Carey (24) 1 down. (B9).

12 Hole Re-entry Stableford sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant, 2 Scores to count: 1. Betty Griffin (39/38) 58 pts. 2. Nora Gaire (50/50) 57 pts. 3. Cait O'Leary (21/21) 56 pts.

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford. 1. Betty Griffin (CH/38) 29 pts. 2. Marie Gleeson (CH/40) 25 pts. (CB). 3. Agnes O'Connor (CH/48) 25 pts.

Ladies Open Weekend sponsored by FEXCO takes place Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd October. Team of 2 event. Ring Pro Shop for Tee Times 0669761979.

Ross

Our Captain's Charity Days were a great success on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th . The Charity Days were in aid of

St Francis Special School in Beaufort and the Kerry Cancer Support Group .

Charity Days Result :-

1st .. Kerry's Eye team of Aidan O'Connor, Mary Cronin, Ger Lenihan and Dermot Roche.

2nd ..Kilcummin PO team of Muiris Healy, Philip O'Connor, Eugene Kennedy and Dermot O'Sullivan .

3rd...360 Financial Consultants team of Eamonn Spillane , Emmet Doyle and Jack Doyle.

Sunday 25th---Champagne Scramble :- We held a champagne scramble and the winning team was Leo Casey, Rolandas Bendikas and Jim Casey .

Killarney Medal & Trophy Centre Club Matchplay Championship .

The final of this championship was played on Sunday in the Ross between Aidan O'Connor and Michael J O'Connor .

After a great battle it was Aidan O'Connor who took the victory on the 18th.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by the Corridan and Healy Families – Sunday 25th September - Old Course

1st Liam Kennelly(21) 65 nett

2nd Gerard Enright (20) 69 nett

3rd Richard Condon (21) 69 nett

Best Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 73

Cat 1: (+5 to 5 Handicap)

1st Brian Lenihan (2) 77 nett

Cat2: (6 to 12 Handicap)

1st Michael McCarthy (10) 70 nett (B9 - 37)

Cat 3: (13 to 20 Handicap)

1st Christy Moylan 71 nett

Cat 4 : (21+ Handicap)

1st Tom M O connor (24) 73 nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 2nd October 2022 Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 20th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Mary O’Grady (42) 41pts

2nd Patricia Barrett (33) 40pts (B9: 19pts)

3rd Josette O’Donnell (19) 40pts (B9: 16pts)

4th Marian Flannery (30) 39pts

Ladies Singles Stableford – Sunday 25th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Pudge O’ Reilly (25) 43 pts

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 41pts

3rd Tess Noonan (40) 40pts (Bk.9 21)

4th Deirdre Dillane (16) 40pts (Bk.9 15)

Fixtures:

Sunday 2nd October 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course

Tuesday 4th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 22nd September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. James Keane (25) 31+4 35pts.

2nd.Patrick Byrnes (34) 32+2 34pts.

3rd.Milie Costello (22) 34-2 32pts. B5-12.

Gross. Sean Corcoran 21pts.

4th.Rory Mehigan (16) 30+2 32pts. B5-10. B3-7.

5th.Martin Lucey (13) 32pts. B5-10. B3-5.

6th.Eamon Kennelly (25) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.

7th. John Shier (22) 31pts. B5-10.

8th. Fin Broderick (21) 33-3 30pts. B5-14.

9th. Seamus Hanley (13) 30pts. B5-12.

10th. Tom Scanlon (19) 29+1 30pts. B5-10.

V. Rory Flannery (22) 28pts. B5-7.

S.V. Joe Costello (22) 30-1 29pts. B5-12.

S.S.V. Pat Murrihy (30) 26+2 28pts. B5-12.

Fixtures:

Thursday 29th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 30th September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

This weekend was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition and the final qualifier for the Master Classic.

1st Eamon Whelan (26) 67 Nett

2nd Terry O'Connor (12) 69 Nett

3rd Mark Condon (10) 69 Nett

Div 1 Maurice McElligott (10) 69 Nett

Div 2 Ger Fitzgibbon (17) 70 Nett

Div 3 Liam Harty (26) 72 Nett

Next Sunday is the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the GOTY. There will also be a separate 18 Hole Single Stableford competition for those who didn't qualify for the Master Classic from 10.25am.

Next Sunday is also the final round in the Golfer of The Year. The following players are in contention

1st Earl McMahon 122

2nd Denis O'Regan 109

3rd Pat Dillane 106

3rd Colm Griffin 106

5th Liam Harty 97

6th Enda O'Halloran 96

Tralee

RESULTS:

Sunday 25th – MC12 -Dooks Exchange – sponsored by The Grand Hotel

1st Monica O’Neill 37pts (24)

2nd Maura Mc Kenna 36pts (31)

Best Gross Margaret Hayes 23pts

3rd Bernie O’Loughlin 36pts (33)

Wed 21st - Club singles

1st Carole Dooley 37pts (31)

2nd Nuala Dawson 37pts (20)

3rd Mary Quillinan 36pts (35)

Timesheet Open times:

Monday 26th 8pm for: Lady President Margaret’s Prize to the Ladies on Sun 9th

Monday 3rd Oct 8pm for: Lahinch Exchange day Monday 17th -times 11:00-12:30pm

***

Fixtures:

Wed 28th - Play in Pink – Scotch Foursomes

Sun 2nd Oct- Singles – sponsored by Terry butchers

Wed 5th Oct – Club singles –sponsored by Ross Jewellers

Sun 9th Oct – MC10 Lady President Margaret’s Prize to the Ladies

Sun 9th – 9-hole qualifying competition

Wed 12th -Club singles

Sun 16th – Singles sponsored by Kerry Petroleum

Monday -Lady Exchange Day to Lahinch

MC13, Sponsor CCS Dry Cleaners, Dooks Exchange September 24th & 25th, Results & Fixtures.

1. Tim Leahy, 40pts.

2. John R Collins, 39pts.

3. John P O Brien, 39pts.

4. Jason Daly, 39pts.

5. Patrick McElligott, 39pts.

Best Gross : Ger Deegan 35pts.

Div 1 : Maurice G O Connor 36pts.

Div 2 : Michael Leahy 38pts.

Div 3 : Tommy Greaney : 39pts.

Div 4 : John Sexton 37pts.

F9 : Kieran O Callaghan 21pts.

B9 : Adrian O Mahony 21pts.

Fixtures

Saturday/Sunday Oct 1st/2nd : MC14, Sponsor An Riocht Marble & Granite.

Saturday October 8th, Club Finals Day.

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Dingle Diner

1. Alan Condron (07) 41pts

2. Alan Dooley (26) 40pts

3. Patrick Farrell (08) 39pts

Yellow Tees.

1. Johnny Harris (33) 37pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Barbara Carroll

1. Kate O’Connor (19) 39pts

2. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabhain (38) 38pts

3. Geraldine Murphy (23) 36pts

Front Nine. Elfriede McNamara (37) 22pts

Back Nine. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (23) 17pts

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Cormac Flannery

1. Rosemary Sayers (18) 39pts

2. Deirdre O’Donnell (38) 36pts

3. Kate O’Connor (19) 34pts