Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Bianconi Inn: 1. Linda West (48) 45 pts. 2. Helen O’Leary (18) 42 pts (B9). 3. Kathleen Kerins (51) 42 pts (B9).

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Linda West (51) 30 pts. 2. Catherine Horan (32) 27-1=26 pts. 3. Marie Gleeson (39) 25 pts.

Fixture: Saturday 14th /Sunday 15th 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by the Ladies Club. Play either day.

Kenmare

Ladies Renee Keating Cup

1st Angela Brosnan (8) 70 nett

2nd Mary Brosnan (24) 71 nett

Best Gross Danielle Froment(13) 90 Gross

3rd Elaine Daly (29) 73

Men’s Singles Stableford (White Tees)

1st – Donal Cronin (13) 41 points (OCB)

2nd – Conor McSwiney (8) 41 points

3rd – Daniel O’Connor (26) 40 points (OCB)

Best Gross – Conor McSwiney (8) 33 points (S/F Nett)

Best Senior – Peter Cronin (25) 37 points

Autumn Gold Thursday 5th

Winner Des Beatty 19Pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Intermediate Scratch Cup sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Sunday 8th May 22 – Old Course

1st Roy O’Neill (12) Concrea Wood Castleblaney 78

2nd Stephen Lyons (14) Cahir Park 81

3rd Gerard Cummins (15) Mahon 82 (B9-39)

4th Gerard Hogan (13) Galway Bay 82 (B9-40)

5th John Kennelly (12) Ballybunion Golf Club 82 (B9-41)

Nett Prize:

1st Padraig Brosnan (17) Ballybunion Golf Club 66

2nd Brian Kelliher (16) Ballybunion Golf Club 67

3rd Kevin McGourty (17) Gort 69

Fixtures:

Sunday 15th May 2022 – Tralee Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Open (Team of 4 Ladies) Sponsored by Garveys Supervalu, Listowel – Monday 2nd May – Old Course

1st Bernie Moloney (20), Breda Kelly (23) Waterville, Caroline Griffin (37), Patsy Lydon (43), Total – 93 pts

2nd Maura Dunlea (23) Kanturk, Elaine Green (37) Kanturk, Eileen O’Connor (22) Kanturk, Sheila Nugent (29) Kanturk Total –90 pts

3rd Elva Clancy (30), Patsy Gleeson (23), Maureen Culhane (22), Janet Horan (27) Total - 87 pts (Back 9 – 41 pts)

4th Renagh Murphy (9) Tipperary, Ruth Fitzgerald (20), Caitriona Corrigan (12), Noirin Hitchen (13) Total –87 pts

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 3rd May – Cashen Course

1st Margaret McAulliffe (31) 44pts

2nd Mary O’Donoghue (16) 41pts (Bk 9 20)

3rd Marie Kennelly (34) 41pts (Bk 9 17)

4th Mary Whelan (39) 40pts (Bk 9-18)

Ladies Medal II Sponsored by Coco Boutique Listowel – Saturday 7th May 22 – Old Course

1st Ann O’Riordan(26) 74 (Bk9 37)

2nf Margaret McAuliffe (5) 74 (Bk9 37.5)

Best Gross: Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 84 Gross points

3rd Josephine Larkin (26) 75 (Bk9 35)

Category 1

1st Catriona Corrigan (13) 75 (Bk9 35.5)

2nd Lorraine Canty (17) 75 (Bk9 36.5)

Category 2

1st Anne Marie Carroll (18) 76

2nd Geraldine Williams (18) 77 (Bk9 41)

Category 3

1st Janet Horan (30) 77 (Bk9 36)

2nd Patricia Barrett (33) 77 (Bk9 36.5)

Seniors: Olga Kiely (22) 79

9 Hole Competition

1st Marianne Relihan (24) 21pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 15th May 2022- Ladies Competition Sponsored by Study Kerry – Cashen Course

Tuesday 17th May 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 5th May 22 – Cashen Course

1st Colm O’Callaghan (30) 35+3 38pts

2nd Miley Costello (22) 36pts

3rd Fin Broderick (21) 38-3 35pts B9-14

Gross Frank Dore 23pts

4th Donal Keane (25) 34+1 35pts B9-11

5th Noel Lynch (25) 32+3 35pts B9-8

6th Gerry Murray (18) 30+5 35pts B9-6

7th Michael Fogarty (21) 36-2 34pts B9-15

8th Michael Jones (22) 30+4 34pts B9-11

9th Timothy Houlihan (18) 34pts B9-12

10th Denis Cronin (27) 32+1 33pts B9-11

V Pat McLoughlin (18) 33pts B9-9

S.V. Michael O’Callaghan(21) 30+2 32pts B9-14

S.S.V Sean Walsh (23) 30-1 29pts B9-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th May 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 13th May 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Killarney

ladies branch golf results

Professional s prize weekend

1st Grace Dennehy (27). 44 pts.

2nd Emma vinarcik (20) 41 pts

BG Kelly brotherton (-02) 33pts

3rd Nuala Meade (27) 40 pts

4 th Nicola o mahony (31) 40 pts B9

5 th Julie kelly. (29) 40 pts B9

6 th Margaret campion (07)40 pts

7th Patricia walsh (34)39 pts B9.

Next Saturday/Sunday competition is V-par kindly sponsored by The Laurels .

Tralee

Ladies Results:

Garvey’s Supervalu Spring league

CUP:

Winners: Norah Quinlan, Noran Shanahan, Jayne Power

Runner-up: Gorretti O’Connor, Eleanor Dowd, Mary Fitzgerald

PLATE:

Winner: Liz Grey, Sandra O’Sullivan, Cliona Murphy

Wednesday 4th May Ladies Club Singles

1st Carole Dooley 38pts (33)

2nd Siobhan Stack 37pts (25)

3rd Laura Rafferty 36pts (19)

Semi Open Golf Classic- sponsored by Mark Williams

1. Ella Moynihan, Lucy Grattan, Sophie Moynihan, Padraig Moynihan 94 pts

2. Brian O’Sullivan, Will McDonald, Willie McDonald, Seamus Breen 92pts

3. Domo Lyne, Patrick Lynch, Diarmuid McElligott, Hugh Farrell 89 pts

Sunday 8th May Australian spoons (Scotch foursomes)

1st Kathleen Finnegan and Joan Costello (46) pts

2nd Nuala Dawson and Fionnuala Mann (42) pts

Results

Intermediate Scratch Cup - Sponsor Rose Hotel 7/5/22

Gross

1. Niall Sheehy 79

2. Philip O Sullivan 80

3. Ronan Kinahan 80

4. Brian Monaghan 81

Net

1. Tom Egan 68

2. Dermot Walsh 69

Foursomes - Seamus O Sullivan Sponsor 8/5/22

1.Jason J Daly and Mce M O Connor 38pts

2.James Kelliher and Brian O Sullivan 36pts

3.Michael J O Neill and John R Collins 36pts

Hole in one, Philip O Sullivan on 13th..congrats.

Fixtures

Sunday 15th May, Ballybunion Exchange (Old) M.C.4

Sponsor Casey Stephenson Accountants

Saturday 21st May, Junior Scratch Cup = Sponsor Grand Hotel

Sunday 22nd May, Singles Sponsor Ger Carmody.

Ceann Sibéal

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Tabhairne Pháidí Uí Shé, Árd a’Bhóthair

White Tees:

1. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (09) 66net

2. Patrick Farrell (10) 67net

3. Andrew Flannery (26) 68net

Yellow Tees:

Frank Murphy (21) 73net

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Walsh Chemist, Dingle

1. Regina Prendiville (36) 53pts

2. Helena Uí Churráin (44) 44pts

3. Bernie Firtéar (35) 42pts

Front Nine. Orla Barry (21) 26pts

Back Nine. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (23) 21pts