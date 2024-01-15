Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Jan 14th we held a 9 hole scramble in great course and ground conditions.
The winners were .
1st .......Mike Brosnan,Cian O'Mahony, Larry Daly .
2nd ..... Niall O'Brien, Virginijus Jonikaitis, Gerard Murphy
3rd...... Bryan O'Leary, John Ivory, John Fleming.
Tralee
Senior Ladies Competition
Monday 08th January
Results of the 9 Hole (Back Nine) Competition are:
First: Nuala Dawson (11) 15 Points
Second: Elizabeth Lynch (20) 14 Points (Countback)
Third: Anne Moran (14) 14 Points
Sean Walsh AmAm Saturday and Sunday 13th and 14th of January
Results
1 Jason Daly Maurice M O'Connor Maurice G O'Connor Bobby O'Keeffe 73 pts
2 Gerald MacNamara Philip O'Sullivan Michael Joseph O'Brien Sean O'Keeffe 70 pts
3 Donie O'Keeffe Kevin Anthony Lucey Maurice Laide Michael Barrett 68 pts
40 cards processed.
Ballybunion
Monday 8th January-Sunday 14th January
Mens Competition Results
14 Holes Singles Stableford - 3 Club Competition Cashen Course 14.1.24
1 st. Kevin McCarthy (15) 27pts. (B9.17)
2 nd. Donnacha Kendlin (20) 27pts. (B9.14)
3 rd. Thomas Buckley (21) 26pts.
Fixtures:
Saturday 20th January Ladies Competition 14 hole Stableford- Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions
Fixtures:
Tuesday 16th January Ladies - Voucher Singles - Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions:
Fixtures:
18th January 24 Seniors Competition & A.G.M.& Dinner.
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 19th January Mna Sinsir Scramble Cashen Course
Kenmare
Great to be out on striped fairways on sunshine this week, and playing numbers were well above average.
Eva Rowe hit top form to win this week’s ladies competition. The men’s yellowball team winners were: Paul Brown/Patrick O'Sullivan/Michael O'Connor, who took great care of the yellow ball, and capitalised on Michael O’Connor’s singles-winning score.
Ladies:
Results of 12 Hole Stableford 13/14th January.
1st: Eva Rowe (35) 31pts.
2nd: Colette Bradshaw (9) 25pts ocb
3rd: Delia Long (18) 25pts ocb
Men’s “Yellowball” Team event
Yellow Ball - 15 Hole (14/01/2024)
1st - Paul Brown/Patrick O'Sullivan/Michael O'Connor - 79
2nd - Colm Breen/Thomas O'Sullivan/Jonathan Mahony - 73 OCB
3rd - Patrick O'Dwyer/Padraig O'Shea/Jerry O'Sullivan – 73
Men’s Singles Stableford - 15 Hole (14/01/2024)
1st - Michael O'Connor (21) - 36 OCB
2nd - Bruce Mulcahy (13) - 36
3rd - Jonathan Mahony (15) – 35