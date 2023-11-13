Kerry Golf News and Results

CASTLEGREGORY

Today we gathered for our grand finale on our links on a fine autumnal day. The Master Classic, for our top 18 golfers, along with a singles stableford competition for those who wanted to tog out on this season ending day were the main menu. As the old adage goes "the cream always comes to the top" and this was the case today when the ever popular Sean Spillane took the honours by just edging out our Masters winner Frank Herlihy on a countback. Then one outgoing men's secretary, John Dillane, continued his rich vein of form by claiming the singles with a massive 46 points. A sincere thanks to our sponsors Garveys Super Valu,Tralee, and to all those who played on our beautiful links.



Results;

Master Classic.

1st. Sean Spillane 38 (18+20)

2nd. Frank Herlihy 38 (19+19)

3rd. Martin Rice 37



Singles Stableford.

1st. John Dillane 46

2nd. Eamonn Travers 37

3rd. George Nash 36



Champion Golfer 2023.

Stephen O'Leary



Singles Matchplay Champion.

James Clifford



Fourball Matchplay Champions.

Darragh Finn and Malcolm Wilkinson



Mixed Foursomes Champions.

Fiona O'Toole and Tommy Cosgrove



Holmpatrick Cup All Ireland Champions.

Tom Galvin and James O'Connell



Intermediate Shield Champions.

Castlegregory GC.



Finally, I would like to pay tribute to all those who played in our year long competitions and to those who collected silverware along the way. Our course staff who worked tirelessly to have our course in great condition, i say thank you. To those who stepped up to represent us in the various Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation competitions,I give thanks, and I'll sign off by wishing our incoming Captain Tony Sills the very best in his reign for 2024 as we look forward to another year of golf on a course that's playable all year round.

Advertisement

BALLYBUNION

Advertisement

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

6th – 12th November 2023

Men’s Competitions:

Advertisement

14 Hole Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course Sunday November 12th 2023

1st Philip Byrne

Jim Cox

Advertisement

Catherine Moylan

Aidan O’Neill

41.5 (Team H’cap 7.5)

Advertisement

2nd Chris O’Donoghue

Pat J Ryan

Eoin Walsh

C A Coolican

41.8 (Team H’cap 8.2)

3rd Dermot Finnan

Shane O’Connor

James Fogarty

Jeanelle Griffin

42.1 (Team H’cap 7.9)

Fixtures:

Sunday 19th November Mens Scotch Foursomes - Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford – Tuesday 7th November 2023 Cashen course

1st Rose Fitzgerald (20) 31pts

2nd Irene O Connor (29) 30pts

Ladies - Voucher Singles – Saturday 11th November 2023 Cashen Course

1st Bernie Moloney (26) 32pts

2nd Mags O’Sullivan (20) 31pts

3rd Ann O’Riordan (30) 30pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 18th November 2023 Cashen course Ladies - Voucher Singles –

Tuesday 21st November 2023 Cashen course Ladies - Voucher Singles

Re entry Stableford

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 16th November 2023 Senior competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course Friday 10th

November 2023

1st Judy Carmody (40) 17pts (7 pts on back 4)

2nd Patsy Lydon (51) 17pts

3rd Aideen O Leary (52) 12pts

Fixtures: Friday 17th November Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

6th – 12th November 2023

Men’s Competitions:

14 Hole Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course Sunday November 12th 2023

1st Philip Byrne

Jim Cox

Catherine Moylan

Aidan O’Neill

41.5 (Team H’cap 7.5)

2nd Chris O’Donoghue

Pat J Ryan

Eoin Walsh

C A Coolican

41.8 (Team H’cap 8.2)

3rd Dermot Finnan

Shane O’Connor

James Fogarty

Jeanelle Griffin

42.1 (Team H’cap 7.9)

Fixtures: Sunday 19th November Mens Scotch Foursomes - Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford – Tuesday 7th November 2023 Cashen course

1st Rose Fitzgerald (20) 31pts

2nd Irene O Connor (29) 30pts

Ladies - Voucher Singles – Saturday 11th November 2023 Cashen Course

1st Bernie Moloney (26) 32pts

2nd Mags O’Sullivan (20) 31pts

3rd Ann O’Riordan (30) 30pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 18th November 2023 Cashen course Ladies - Voucher Singles –

Tuesday 21st November 2023 Cashen course Ladies - Voucher Singles

Re entry Stableford

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures: Thursday 16th November 2023 Senior competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course Friday 10th

November 2023

1st Judy Carmody (40) 17pts (7 pts on back 4)

2nd Patsy Lydon (51) 17pts

3rd Aideen O Leary (52) 12pts

Fixtures: Friday 17th November Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course

KENMARE

2 Man Scramble (12/11/2023)

1st - Bertie McSwiney Jnr/John Duggan - 42

2nd - Thomas O'Sullivan/Ger Wallace - 41

3rd - Sean Twomey/David O'Dwyer – 40

Results of 15 hole stableford 11/12th November.

Kindly sponsored by Bertie McSwiney Expert Electrical.

1st: Noreen Crowley (15) 33pts.

2nd: Julie Kirby (32) 32pts

TRALEE

Captain Martin Mitchell sponsored hampers.12/11/23



1. Sean Mc Carthy 30 pts

2. Conor Heavey 30pts

3. Dermot Walsh 29pts

4. Des Fitzgerald 29pts





Sunday 12th November 2023: Ladies 14 Hole Singles.

Lady Captain Kathleen’s Hamper:



Overall Winner:



Lady Captain Kathleen Finnegan (14) 32 pts.

Congratulations Lady Captain Kathleen on achieving such a good score.



Lady Captain Kathleen’s Hamper Winners:



1st: Anne Rafferty (28) 30 pts



2nd: Katrina Mehigan (20) 28 pts



3rd: Catherine McCarthy (10) 26 pts



Wednesday 8th November - Ladies Qualifying 9 Hole Singles:



1st: Rhona Johnston (17) 22 pts Countback

2nd: Gorretti O’Connor (13) 22 pts

3rd: Karen Gearon (11) 18 pts Countback