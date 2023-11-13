Kerry Golf News and Results

CASTLEGREGORY
Today we gathered for our grand finale on our links on a fine autumnal day. The Master Classic, for our top 18 golfers, along with a singles stableford competition for those who wanted to tog out on this season ending day were the main menu. As the old adage goes "the cream always comes to the top" and this was the case today when the ever popular Sean Spillane took the honours by just edging out our Masters winner Frank Herlihy on a countback. Then one outgoing men's secretary, John Dillane, continued his rich vein of form by claiming the singles with a massive 46 points. A sincere thanks to our sponsors Garveys Super Valu,Tralee, and to all those who played on our beautiful links.
Results; Master Classic. 1st. Sean Spillane 38 (18+20) 2nd. Frank Herlihy 38 (19+19) 3rd. Martin Rice 37 Singles Stableford. 1st. John Dillane 46 2nd. Eamonn Travers 37 3rd. George Nash 36 Champion Golfer 2023. Stephen O'Leary Singles Matchplay Champion. James Clifford Fourball Matchplay Champions. Darragh Finn and Malcolm Wilkinson Mixed Foursomes Champions. Fiona O'Toole and Tommy Cosgrove Holmpatrick Cup All Ireland Champions. Tom Galvin and James O'Connell Intermediate Shield Champions. Castlegregory GC. Finally, I would like to pay tribute to all those who played in our year long competitions and to those who collected silverware along the way. Our course staff who worked tirelessly to have our course in great condition, i say thank you. To those who stepped up to represent us in the various Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation competitions,I give thanks, and I'll sign off by wishing our incoming Captain Tony Sills the very best in his reign for 2024 as we look forward to another year of golf on a course that's playable all year round.
BALLYBUNION
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
6th – 12th November 2023
Men’s Competitions:
14 Hole Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course Sunday November 12th 2023
1st Philip Byrne
Jim Cox
Catherine Moylan
Aidan O’Neill
41.5 (Team H’cap 7.5)
2nd Chris O’Donoghue
Pat J Ryan
Eoin Walsh
C A Coolican
41.8 (Team H’cap 8.2)
3rd Dermot Finnan
Shane O’Connor
James Fogarty
Jeanelle Griffin
42.1 (Team H’cap 7.9)
Fixtures:
Sunday 19th November Mens Scotch Foursomes - Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies - Voucher Singles Re entry Stableford – Tuesday 7th November 2023 Cashen course
1st Rose Fitzgerald (20) 31pts
2nd Irene O Connor (29) 30pts
Ladies - Voucher Singles – Saturday 11th November 2023 Cashen Course
1st Bernie Moloney (26) 32pts
2nd Mags O’Sullivan (20) 31pts
3rd Ann O’Riordan (30) 30pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 18th November 2023 Cashen course Ladies - Voucher Singles –
Tuesday 21st November 2023 Cashen course Ladies - Voucher Singles
Re entry Stableford
Senior Men Competitions:
Fixtures: Thursday 16th November 2023 Senior competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course Friday 10th
November 2023
1st Judy Carmody (40) 17pts (7 pts on back 4)
2nd Patsy Lydon (51) 17pts
3rd Aideen O Leary (52) 12pts
Fixtures: Friday 17th November Mna Sinsir Singles Stableford 8 holes- Cashen course
KENMARE
2 Man Scramble (12/11/2023)
1st - Bertie McSwiney Jnr/John Duggan - 42
2nd - Thomas O'Sullivan/Ger Wallace - 41
3rd - Sean Twomey/David O'Dwyer – 40
Results of 15 hole stableford 11/12th November.
Kindly sponsored by Bertie McSwiney Expert Electrical.
1st: Noreen Crowley (15) 33pts.
2nd: Julie Kirby (32) 32pts
TRALEE
Captain Martin Mitchell sponsored hampers.12/11/231. Sean Mc Carthy 30 pts 2. Conor Heavey 30pts 3. Dermot Walsh 29pts 4. Des Fitzgerald 29pts
Sunday 12th November 2023: Ladies 14 Hole Singles.Congratulations Lady Captain Kathleen on achieving such a good score. Lady Captain Kathleen’s Hamper Winners: 1st: Anne Rafferty (28) 30 pts 2nd: Katrina Mehigan (20) 28 pts 3rd: Catherine McCarthy (10) 26 ptsLady Captain Kathleen’s Hamper: Overall Winner: Lady Captain Kathleen Finnegan (14) 32 pts.
Wednesday 8th November - Ladies Qualifying 9 Hole Singles: 1st: Rhona Johnston (17) 22 pts Countback 2nd: Gorretti O’Connor (13) 22 pts 3rd: Karen Gearon (11) 18 pts Countback