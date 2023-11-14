Kerry GAA wants to run separate preliminary competition for County Championship; Other motions revealed

Kerry GAA wants to put forward a motion to Central Council to be allowed run a separate preliminary competition for the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

County Committee wants an amendment to the rule which states that the maximum number of teams that may participate in an adult County Championship is 16.

The proposal calls for an exception which reads "In Counties where Divisional and/or Higher Education College teams are permitted to participate in a County Senior Championship, a separate preliminary competition may be organised as a qualifier for a determined number of such teams to participate in the 16 teams County Championship."

The full wording of the Motion for Central Council:

That Code 11.1 (2) - County Championships be amended to read as follows:

(2) The maximum number of teams that may participate in an adult County Championship shall be 16.

Exceptions -

(1) In Counties where Divisional and/or Higher Education College teams are permitted to participate in a County Senior Championship, a separate preliminary competition may be organised as a qualifier for a determined number of such teams to participate in the 16 teams County Championship.

(2) Junior or lower grade County Championships.

A number of motions regarding the Championship, and various other issues, are to be considered by County Committee next week.

SFC/Club Championships

Motion 1

The Kerry County Senior Club Championship should consist of 12 Clubs going forwards.

Daingean Ui Chúis

Motion 2

That the number of Clubs competing in the Senior Club Championship be increased from 8 to 12.

Potential structure as a result of the above as follows:

Club Championships:

- Senior & Intermediate Club Championships will consist of 12 teams each

- Competition has 2 Groups of 6 teams

- Each team plays first game at neutral venue, then 2 home games and 2 away games

- Top team in each Group gives the first 2 semi-finalists

- Second placed team in Group 1 plays Third placed team in Group 2 and vice versa to give you the last 2 semi-finalists

- Semi-finals and Final are played before the County Championship starts

County Championship:

- Top 8 Senior Clubs from Club Championship above are automatically in

- Top 4 Divisions from previous years Co C'ship are in (eg East, Mid, South & St Kierans from this year)

Preliminary round (Stadium and Austin Stack Park)

- Bottom 4 Divisions from previous year play-off against the bottom 4 Club teams above for the last 4 places

eg Feale, Shannon, West & St Brendans play bottom 4 clubs - if they win then all 8 Divisions stay in the Co C'ship, losers are out

- Round 1 - open draw produces 8 winners & 8 losers

- Round 2 - Eight winners play off against each other with the Winners giving you the first 4 Quarter finalists

- Round 2 - Eight losers play off against each other with the 4 losers eliminated

- Round 3 - Losers of Winners Group play off against the Winners of the losers Group to give last 4 Quarter finalists

- Quarter finals, Semi-finals and Finals are played

Cill Chuimin

Motion 3

That the top 32 teams compete in 8 groups of four with the top 16 contest the Senior County Championship and the remaining 16 contest the Intermediate.

The remaining teams contest Junior Premier, Junior and Novice.

Seán Mistéallaigh

Motion 4

That the number of clubs in both the Senior and Intermediate grades be changed to 12 over a two year period by 1) promoting two clubs from the Intermediate club championship each year for the next two years, and 2) having no relegation from the Senior club championship during the period.

Aibhistin De Staic

Motion 5

That the Junior Premier and intermediate finals be played at the first available date. If these are district board teams one week after their district board is eliminated.

An Rinn Aird

Senior Football County League

Motion 6

That where possible, the CCC would avoid fixing rounds of the County League on Bank Holiday Weekends when creating the Masters Fixture list at the start of the season.

Spa

Motion 7

That the senior Co League start two weeks earlier.

Lios an Phúca

Hurling Championship

Motion 8

Tralee Parnells formally request to play in the Kerry Senior County Hurling Championship 2024.

Na Pairnéalaigh Thrá Li

Motion 9

• Commencing in 2025, that a new hurling championship competition be setup for ‘B’ teams only. This competition will be open to anyone outside of a named ‘1st 15’ including those that have appeared in a Senior County Hurling Championship match.

• From 2025 and beyond, Intermediate Championship confined to 1st teams’ only.

• Top 8 teams contest Senior Championship: remaining teams contest Intermediate Championship.

• Top 8 to be determined by standings in the 2024 Senior Championship.

• Promotion and relegation to from Intermediate/Senior Championship begins in 2025 with Intermediate winners promoted to Senior Championship in 2026 and bottom team in Senior Championship relegated to Intermediate Championship; promotion and relegation continues each year.

• Winners of Intermediate Championship represent Kerry in Munster Junior Club

Hurling Championship.

Na Pairnéalaigh Thrá Li

General

Motion 10

To help with retention and development of minor hurling players, begin a ‘Munster Minor Hurling Club League’ or ‘Three Counties Minor Hurling League’.

Naomh Breandanaigh

Motion 11

Two Weeks between Minor Hurling Championship games

Naomh Breandanaigh

Motion 12

Stripe to be optional for clubs to use as payment method, not mandatory.

Naomh Breandanaigh

Motion 13

All Ireland Final Tickets – That participating counties in the All Ireland Final be allocated the best quality tickets

Dairbhre

Motions for Convention

Motion 1

The following be in included in Kerry Co. Bye-Law 5.2 (Player Eligibility)

Applications made under R. 3.17 (o) to avail of a provision of Rule 6.7 Exception (1) (a) or (b) shall be submitted to the County Committee at least 56 days prior to the commencement of the competition in respect of which the application is made.

Comment

‘Currently teams need to amalgamate at the start of the year which is fine for competitions that start early in the year/or run throughout the year. But not so for competitions that don’t start until late in the year when player numbers can be different from the start of year’.

Cill Mhaoile

Motions to be considered by the Kerry County Committee Meeting – 21 November 2023

Age Grades

Option A

Increase Minor to U18 with decoupling at 18 (Other age grades to revert even ages)

Option B

Retain Minor at U17 with decoupling at 17

Option C

Increase Minor to U18 without decoupling. (Players U18 & over 17 can play both Minor & Adult Competitions).

Option D

Increase Minor to U18 in a specific competition/circumstance (Other age grades to remain at odd ages)

Co. Executive/CCC

Meanwhile, all outgoing officers have been returned unopposed.

Paudie Healy, Kilcummin has been confirmed for the position of Treasurer.

Tom Keane, St. Marys has been confirmed for the position of Assistant Treasurer.