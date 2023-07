The FAI Cup begins tonight.

Kerry FC's will begin their campaign against Cork's Ringmahon Rangers.

Elsewhere,

Bohemians versus Shelbourne is the other pick of the ties, at Dalymount Park.

The other all Premier Division tie sees Drogheda United host Sligo Rovers.

It's Kilbarrack United against Finn Harps,

Wexford play Avondale United,

And UCD face Cobh Ramblers.

All of the matches kick off at 7.45.