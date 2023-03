Kerry FCs new partnership will provide much needed experience off the field.

Earlier this week the newly established Kerry club announced a partnership with the Boston Bolts.

This new tie with the Boston Bolts will provide a platform for young talent featuring high-level development and a pathway to first team soccer.

Kerry FC Manager Billy Dennhy is thrilled with the new partnership…

Kerry FC welcome Athlone to Mounthawk Park this Friday night at 7.45.