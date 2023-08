Tomorrow night Kerry FC take on a Premier Division side for the first time in their history.

Drogheda United travel to Mounthawk Park to face Kerry in the second round of the FAI Cup.

Manager Billy Dennehy is pleased with the development of Kennedy Amechi and Alex Ainscough in recent weeks…



Kerry FC face Drogheda United at Mounthawk Park, Tralee at 7.45 tomorrow night.