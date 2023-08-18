Kerry FC In 2nd Round Action

Tonight KERRY FC play in round 2 of the Sports Direct FAI Cup and host Premier Division side Drogheda Utd
Kick off at Mounthawk Park is at 7.45.
Two non-league sides are hoping to cause upsets tonight.
Munster Senior League side Rockmount go to Bohemians for a 7.45 kick off.
While Skerries Town make the long trip to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps at 8pm.
The other games start at a quarter to 8.
There's a Munster derby as Cork City host Waterford,
Dundalk travel to Bray Wanderers,
And UCD entertain Galway United.