Kerry FC Hours Away From Historic Clash

Aug 18, 2023 18:11 By brendan
Kerry FC Hours Away From Historic Clash
Kerry FC are just hours away from taking on a Premier Division side for the first time in their history.

Kerry welcome Drogheda United to Mounthawk Park in the second round of the FAI Cup.

Manager Billy Dennehy says it’s their biggest game yet...

Kick off at Mounthawk Park is at 7.45.
Elsewhere in the Sports Direct FAI Cup sees two non-league sides are hoping to cause upsets tonight.
Munster Senior League side Rockmount go to Bohemians for a 7.45 kick off.
While Skerries Town make the long trip to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps at 8pm.
The other games start at a quarter to 8.
There's a Munster derby as Cork City host Waterford,
Dundalk travel to Bray Wanderers,
And UCD entertain Galway United.

