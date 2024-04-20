Kerry FC beaten; Kingdom underage sides play today

Kerry FC have been beaten in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Advertisement

The Kingdom surrendered a 1 goal lead to Athlone, going down 2-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIRST HALF

Kerry FC started the game very well and tested Athlone keeper Enda Minogue on a couple of occasions in the opening six minutes. Kennedy Amechi got on the end of a long ball over the top and dinked it over Minogue before the linesman put his flag up. Just four minutes later Ryan Kelliher created a great chance for himself as he controlled the ball fantastically with a couple of flicks over the oncoming defence. He took on a half volley twenty-two yards from goal, but Minogue got down well to claim the ball. The shot unfortunately was straight at the Athlone Town shot stopper, but nothing could be taken away from the sheer persistence and skill on show from Ryan to get Kerry their first big chance of the evening.

Enda Minogue was called into action again as he tipped a Sean McGrath shot over the crossbar and out for a corner. Kerry FC fans feared it would be two great goalkeeping performances in a row against them and were desperate to see one of these chances hit the back of the net. McGrath saw himself in space and aimed for the top right corner, but his great effort was well matched by Athlone’s number one.

Advertisement

Kerry FC, who were the better team in the opening half an hour, received their reward in the nineteenth minute when they were awarded a penalty for an Aaron Connolly handball inside the area. The ball bobbled a couple of times inside the area and unluckily for Connolly made clear contact with his hand which Ian O’Keeffe had no hesitation in penalising. Kennedy Amechi stepped up and calmly slotted the ball hole into the bottom left corner to give Kerry a well-deserved lead.

Kerry nearly doubled their lead three minutes later when Ryan Kelliher went on another great run which saw him get around the goalkeeper. Unfortunately, the angle tightened too much, and he was only able to put the ball into the side netting. A real let off for Athlone who were feeling the oncoming and fast never-ending Kerry FC pressure.

Athlone started to get back into the game with ten or so minutes remaining in the half, but nothing was landing in dangerous areas for them. They needed a slice of luck to break down the Kerry FC defence which they eventually got in the two remaining minutes of the opening forty-five when Ruben Ferreira drew the sides level. A low cross into the box on the right side was unfortunately missed and not cleared by Samuel Aladesanusi who’s half clearance landed to the feet of Ferreira who was composed and buried the opportunity into the bottom left corner. It was a real kick in the teeth for Kerry who would have much preferred to go in at half time leading, but that bit of luck was not with them in the evening’s proceeding.

Advertisement

SECOND HALF

Daire McCarthy nearly headed Kerry FC back in front a minute into the second half after a corner reached Andy Spain just outside the six-yard box who headed towards McCarthy but unfortunately McCarthy’s header from close range could not be directed on target. Sean McGrath had another shot from distance to test the waters again with Minogue but this time it did not have enough on it to test him. Kerry FC took a back foot on the game from this time as Athlone really stepped up a gear to try and get themselves in front.

In the sixty-second minute the visitors did just that as Carl Mujaguzi scored an unbelievable acrobatic goal. A corner was swung into the box, headed away from Sean O’Connell, and reached Mujaguzi who had no right to try the shot from there, but he did just that and bagged full reward for the pure audaciousness of the effort.

Mujaguzi was feeling confidence after the earlier goal and hit the post seventeen minutes later. He took the ball down with composure on the edge of the area before aiming for the left side of the goal. Thankfully for Kerry it did not double the Athlone lead as it bounced back off the post and into the hands of Antonio Tuta.

Kerry had a few more free kicks in good areas but did not trouble Athlone in any way as the game finished with a 2-1 win for the away side. Kerry FC’s eight game unbeaten run was ended by an Athlone side who won their first away game of the season. Kerry looked to lose steam at the start of the second half and was conveyed in the performance. A great run ended but a great chance to bounce back as they visit the Carlisle Grounds and Bray Wanderers next week.

KERRY FC TEAM: 1. ANTONIO TUTA, 15. KEVIN WILLIAMS, 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 18. SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 8. RONAN TEAHAN, 21. DAIRE MCCARTHY, 7. SEAN MCGRATH, 12. KENNEDY AMECHI (GOAL 19’ PEN), 11. DANIEL OKWUTE, 9. RYAN KELLIHER.

SUBS: AARON O’SULLIVAN, JACK KAVANAGH, ETHAN KOS, NATHAN GLEESON, STEVEN HEALY, CIAN BROSNAN, VICTOR UDEZE, GRAHAM O’REILLY, EVISON RRAMANI.

ATHLONE TOWN TEAM: 1. ENDA MINOGUE, 3. JARLATH JONES, 5. DANIEL MCKENNA, 7. RUBEN MANUEL OLIVERIA FERREIRA (GOAL ’43), 8. AARON CONNOLLY, 9. DEAN EBBE, 10. JAMAR CAMPION-HINDS, 12. CARL MUJAGUZI (GOAL ’62), 18. OISIN DUFFY (C), 22. BRIAN TORRE, MATTHEW LEAL.

SUBS: ANDREW STUART TRAINOR, SHAUN O’DONNELL, AMARDO AKEEM OAKLEY, SHANE FORBES, DIVINE IZEKOR, GIDEON TETTEH, ROSCOE RUBINSTEIN, BRENDAN LAUDER, CIARAN NOLAN.

After the game, a disappointed Kerry FC Coach James Sugrue spoke to Radio Kerry's John DrummeyKerry FC 1 Athlone Town 2

Finn Harps missed the chance to cut the gap to Cork City at the top of the First Division.

They were beaten 2-0 by Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park.

UCD are now up to 2nd place after a 3-2 away win over Wexford.

Bray Wanderers held on to get the better of Treaty United 2-1.

Tonight Cork City can stretch their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity First Division.

They head to bottom side Longford Town who remain without a permanent manager after parting ways with Stephen Henderson this week.

Kick off in that one is at 7:30pm.

A double from Aaron Greene helped defending champions Shamrock Rovers to a 3-1 Premier Division win over Derry City.

Pat Hoban scored a consolation goal at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

League leaders Shelbourne slipped up away at Galway United with the hosts coming away with a 1-0 win.

A fourth goal in 6 games for James Akintunde gave Bohemians a 1-0 win over Drogheda.

Elsewhere Sligo Rovers and Dundalk finished 1-1 as did the game between St Pats and Waterford.

===

Finn Harps missed the chance to cut the gap to Cork City at the top of the First Division this evening.

They were beaten 2-0 by Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park.

UCD are now up to 2nd place after a 3-2 away win over Wexford.

Bray Wanderers held on to get the better of Treaty United 2-1 while Athlone beat Kerry by the same scoreline.

Today:

EA Sports League Of Ireland Underage Academy

Games at 2

20s; Kerry FC home to Waterford

15s; Kerry FC host Waterford

Women’s U17s; Kerry FC away to Cobh Ramblers