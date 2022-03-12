Advertisement
Sport

Kerry face Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League

Mar 12, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry face Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League Kerry face Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League
Share this article

Kerry face Mayo tonight in Round 5 of the Allianz Football League.

That match takes place at 7:30pm.

Kerry are without their star man Seán O'Shea who misses out through injury.

Advertisement

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus