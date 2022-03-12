Kerry face Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League

Kerry face Mayo tonight in Round 5 of the Allianz Football League.
That match takes place at 7:30pm.
Kerry are without their star man Seán O'Shea who misses out through injury.
Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan:
