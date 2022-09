Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea are into the All Ireland 60x30 Over 35A doubles Final after their win against Gavin Buggy and Paul Lambert of Wexford 21-17, 21-15.

No such luck though for Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey who lost their All Ireland 60x30 Diamond Master B Doubles Semi-Final to Nicky Casey and Ray Wickham of Wexford 10-21, 11-21.