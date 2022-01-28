Advertisement
Kerry discover Munster Championship opponents

Jan 28, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry discover Munster Championship opponents
Kerry will be away to Clare or Tipperary in the semi-final of the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship. That will be played on Monday April 18th,with the final a week later.

In U20 hurling Kerry are in Group 2 alongside Tipperary and Waterford. The Kingdom host Tipperary on Wednesday April 6th and go to Waterford on the 20th. The top two qualify for the semi-finals.

The Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship sees Kerry home to Cork in the semi-final on Thursday May 12th. The winner progresses to the final on June 2nd while the loser faces a second semi-final a week later away to the winner of the Phase 1 group between the other 4 counties in the province.

Minor hurling has Kerry in Group 2 with Cork and Limerick. The Kingdom host Cork on Tuesday April 5th and go to Limerick a fortnight later. The top two qualify for the semi-finals.

