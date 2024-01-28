Kerry defeat Waterford

Kerry have made it back to back wins in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom got the better of Waterford in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney 2-11 to 2-5 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Waterford goaled inside the opening minute through Kellyann Hogan, a shot escaping the clutches of Kerry keeper Mary Ellen Bolger and making its way to the net. After a Waterford point, they netted for the second time. A long ball towards the Kerry square was palmed into the goal by Mairead O'Brien. That made it 2-1 to no score after 9 minutes. Kerry hit back with a 12th minute Niamh Carmody point before a Jadyn Lucey goal brought them right back into it

Heading towards the 19th minute Kerry pointed again to make it a 2 point deficit, 2-1 to 1-2. An Emma Dineen point halved that gap. Waterford's first score in 20 minutes, a point, put them 2 clear as half time approached. 2 subsequent Niamh Carmody frees had Kerry level at the break; 1-5 to 2-2.

2 points by sub Hannah O'Donoghue put Kerry in front upon resumption. Either side of Waterford points the Deise had a goal disallowed for square ball. It was now Kerry 1-7 Waterford 2-4, seventeen minutes into the second period. Waterford went a point in front 3 minutes later. 3 successive Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh points, the last of which came from a free after a Waterford sin binning, meant the Kingdom were 2 up by the 58th minute. The same player then made it a 3 point game; 1-11 to 2-5. Emma Dineen had the chance to double that advantage but her goal effort was well stopped. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh did find the net in added on time

Cork were beaten by Armagh 1-8 to 1-6.