Kerry crowned Munster Grade D Champions in Waterford

This weekend saw the Munster inter-county Championships take place in packed SETU, Waterford. It was a red letter day for Kerry Badminton as the county's mixed Grade D team took home the Munster Championship title in a nail biting final match against the home team, Waterford.

Kerry led 4-2 entering the final stretch but it was soon all to play for as the hosts dragged themselves back into contention by winning the first two mixed games. At 4 games a piece it was all down to the Kerry pairing of Helen Browne and Kelvin McNally who fought bravely to win the decider 12 21, 26 24, 21 13. It was a huge team effort and a great endorsement of badminton in Kerry.

Munster Grade D Kerry Team

Niamh Hickey, Helen Browne, Samira Hayes, Michelle Beazely, Sinead Galvin, Donie Enright, Donnacha Moloney, Ethan Tritzher, Kelvin McNally, Mikey Belov Flanagan.

Kerry 9 - 0 Tipperary

Kerry 5 - 4 Waterford

Munster Grade F

Kerry 2 - 7 Cork

Kerry 4 - 5 Clare

Munster Grade H

Kerry 2 - 7 Cork

Kerry 5 - 4 Limerick

All Ireland Masters

Next weekend will see the All-Ireland Masters take place in the Irish Badminton Centre in Baldoyle. Kerry are sending a strong representation and we wish all of our competitors well. Lining out for the county are;

Sinead Galvin, Helen Browne, Trish Herlihy, Miriam Rohan, Alan Nelligan and Tom Bourke.