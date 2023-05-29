Advertisement
Sport

Kerry cricket club results

May 29, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry cricket club results Kerry cricket club results
Share this article

County Kerry Cricket Club 1st XI beat Midleton 1st XI by 6 wickets.
At Townparks Midleton

Nenagh CC 2nd XI beat Kerry 3rd XI by 29 runs.
Limerick Blasters CC 2nd XI beat Kerry 3rd XI by 5 wickets.
Both games played in Nenagh

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus