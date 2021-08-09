Kerry County Cricket Club news

Munster Cricket Division 1: At The Oyster Oval, Spa on Saturday.

Limerick 2nd XI: 214 for 9, beat Kerry 2nd XI: 145 all out, by 69 runs.

Also on Saturday, Munster Cricket Division 3: At Castle Grounds, Lismore Lismore 2nd XI: 65 all out, beat Kerry 4th XI: 64 all out, by 1 run.

On Sunday at Spa. Munster Cricket Division 2 Kerry 3rd XI: 196 for 9, lost to Limerick 4th XI: 201 for 6 by 4 wickets.

The Premier Division match in Midleton. (Kerry 1sts XI v Midleton 1st XI)

Abandoned due to heavy rain.

Saturday 14th August

Munster Cricket Division 1: Nenagh 1st XI v Co. Kerry 2nd XI. Venue:

Ballyeighan

Division 3: Co. Kerry 4th XI v Limerick 5th XI. Venue: Oyster Oval, Spa

Sunday 15th August

Munster Cricket Premier Division: Limerick 1st XI v Co. Kerry 1st XI.

Venue: Manor Fields, Adare

Division 2: Cork Harlequins 3rd XI v Co. Kerry 3rd XI. Venue: Farmers Cross, Cork

Matches start at 12 noon.