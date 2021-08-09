Advertisement
Sport

Kerry County Cricket Club news

Aug 9, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry County Cricket Club news Kerry County Cricket Club news
Share this article

Munster Cricket Division 1: At The Oyster Oval, Spa on Saturday.
Limerick 2nd XI: 214 for 9, beat Kerry 2nd XI: 145 all out, by 69 runs.

Also on Saturday, Munster Cricket Division 3: At Castle Grounds, Lismore Lismore 2nd XI: 65 all out, beat Kerry 4th XI: 64 all out, by 1 run.

On Sunday at Spa. Munster Cricket Division 2 Kerry 3rd XI: 196 for 9, lost to Limerick 4th XI: 201 for 6 by 4 wickets.

Advertisement

The Premier Division match in Midleton. (Kerry 1sts XI v Midleton 1st XI)
Abandoned due to heavy rain.

Saturday 14th August

Munster Cricket Division 1: Nenagh 1st XI v Co. Kerry 2nd XI. Venue:
Ballyeighan

Advertisement

Division 3: Co. Kerry 4th XI v Limerick 5th XI. Venue: Oyster Oval, Spa

Sunday 15th August

Munster Cricket Premier Division: Limerick 1st XI v Co. Kerry 1st XI.
Venue: Manor Fields, Adare

Advertisement

Division 2: Cork Harlequins 3rd XI v Co. Kerry 3rd XI. Venue: Farmers Cross, Cork

Matches start at 12 noon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus