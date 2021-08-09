Kerry County Cricket Club news

Munster Cricket Division 1: At The Oyster Oval, Spa on Saturday.
Limerick 2nd XI: 214 for 9, beat Kerry 2nd XI: 145 all out, by 69 runs.
Also on Saturday, Munster Cricket Division 3: At Castle Grounds, Lismore Lismore 2nd XI: 65 all out, beat Kerry 4th XI: 64 all out, by 1 run.
On Sunday at Spa. Munster Cricket Division 2 Kerry 3rd XI: 196 for 9, lost to Limerick 4th XI: 201 for 6 by 4 wickets.
The Premier Division match in Midleton. (Kerry 1sts XI v Midleton 1st XI)
Abandoned due to heavy rain.
Saturday 14th August
Munster Cricket Division 1: Nenagh 1st XI v Co. Kerry 2nd XI. Venue:
Ballyeighan
Division 3: Co. Kerry 4th XI v Limerick 5th XI. Venue: Oyster Oval, Spa
Sunday 15th August
Munster Cricket Premier Division: Limerick 1st XI v Co. Kerry 1st XI.
Venue: Manor Fields, Adare
Division 2: Cork Harlequins 3rd XI v Co. Kerry 3rd XI. Venue: Farmers Cross, Cork
Matches start at 12 noon.