Kerry clubs now know who they will play in the respective AIB Munster Club Football Championship semi-finals later this month.

In the Seniors Rahillys or Stacks are to meet Newcastle West, who have beaten The Nire 0-8 to 0-6.

In the Intermediate Na Gaeil are to face Drom & Inch, who defeated Portlaw 1-8 to 0-6.

In the Junior Gneeveguilla get Boherbue, who overcame Ballyvaughan 2-15 to 0-1.