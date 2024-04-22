Advertisement
Sport

Kerry capture Ladies Munster U16 title

Apr 22, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Kerry capture Ladies Munster U16 title
Share this article

Kerry are the Ladies Munster U16 A football champions.

The Kingdom won against Cork after extra time in Mallow.

They prevailed by 14 points to 12.

Advertisement

Kerry will play Mayo in the All Ireland Semi Final on 27th June. Time & Venue TBC

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Community Games review
Advertisement

Recommended

Man reported missing from Killarney is found
Minister for Housing expected to announce new national park in Kerry today
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus