Kerry capture Ladies Munster U16 title

Kerry are the Ladies Munster U16 A football champions.
The Kingdom won against Cork after extra time in Mallow.
They prevailed by 14 points to 12.
Kerry will play Mayo in the All Ireland Semi Final on 27th June. Time & Venue TBC
