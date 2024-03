Kerry camogie team named

The Kingdom minor camogie team has been announced for their Champinoship opener on Sunday.

The side to meet Down in St Rynaghs, Banagher, County Offaly is

1, Lauren Bowler

2, Sarah Slattery.

3, Roisin Quinn.

4, Amy Loughlin.

5, Anna Chute.

6, Ruth o Connor.

7, Anna McCarthy.

8 Kathryn Ryan.

9,Hannah Ryan.

10, Jennifer Harty.

11, Tara Burke.

12, Shannon Collins.

13, Aine Walsh.

14, Aisling Hennessy.

15, Kate Maunsell.

Subs:

16, Charlie O Keeffe.

17, Orla Leahy.

18, Yasmin O Brien.

19, Tierna Dineen.

20, Martha O Sullivan.

21, Rachel Sargent .

22, Lily Stack .

23, Sarah Harris.

24, Maire O Connor.

25, Lana O Connell.

26, Sarah O Connor.

27, Megan Gillespie.

28, Orla Cronin.

29, Siobhan Mahony.

30, Emma Dillane.

31, Molly Donegan.

32, Shauna Harris.

33, Grainne Diggin.

34, Ava Lyons.