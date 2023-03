The Kerry senior camogie team have defeated Laois with a soreline of 2-15 to 1-5.

With the victory, it means Kerry are now at the top of Division 2A, and they have reached the league final.

Kerry were in control of the game in its entirety, having a four point lead at half-time with a scoreline of 0-9 to 1-2. Kerry scored a further 6 points, in addition to two goals, ensuring their victory.