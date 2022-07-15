Kerry athlete competes at World Championships today

Kerry's David Kenny competes in the men's 20-k walk at the World Championships in Oregon later.

The Farranfore-Maine Valley man, who finished in the top 30 at last year's Olympics, races a little after 11pm Irish time.

Kenny is currently ranked in the top 10 in the world this year.

Also today from an Irish point of view-

Teen sensation Rhasidat Adeleke is part of the 4-by-400 mixed relay team, who go in the second of two heats at 7.45 this evening.

Sarah Healy goes in the heats of the women's 15-hundred metres

And Eric Favors and John Kelly are in shot put qualifying.