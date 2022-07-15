Advertisement
Sport

Kerry athlete competes at World Championships today

Jul 15, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry athlete competes at World Championships today Kerry athlete competes at World Championships today
Share this article

Kerry's David Kenny competes in the men's 20-k walk at the World Championships in Oregon later.

The Farranfore-Maine Valley man, who finished in the top 30 at last year's Olympics, races a little after 11pm Irish time.

Kenny is currently ranked in the top 10 in the world this year.

Advertisement

Also today from an Irish point of view-

Teen sensation Rhasidat Adeleke is part of the 4-by-400 mixed relay team, who go in the second of two heats at 7.45 this evening.

Sarah Healy goes in the heats of the women's 15-hundred metres

Advertisement

And Eric Favors and John Kelly are in shot put qualifying.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus