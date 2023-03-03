Advertisement
Kerry are set to name their team for round 5 against Tyrone

Mar 3, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Kerry are set to name their team for round 5 against Tyrone
Kerry are to name their team tonight for Round 5 of the Allianz Football League.

Sunday lunchtime sees the Kingdom away to Division 1 bottom side Tyrone.

Tune in after the news at 8 tonight for details of that Kerry team selection.

