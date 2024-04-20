Kerry against Cork later for Munster final spot

It’s Kerry versus Cork today for a place in the Munster Senior Football Championship final.
Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is the venue for their last four showdown at 4 o’clock.
The other semi-final, between Clare and Waterford, is at 6 today.
Derry and Donegal meet in a mouthwatering Ulster Football quarter final this evening.
Mickey Harte's side welcome Jim McGuinness' men to Celtic Park at 6:15pm.
The winner of that one will face either Tyrone or Cavan in the last 4.
===
There's semi final action in the Connacht Football Championship this afternoon.
Sligo and Galway do battle at 3:30pm in Markievicz Park.