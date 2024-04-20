Advertisement
Sport

Kerry against Cork later for Munster final spot

Apr 20, 2024 10:24 By radiokerrysport
Kerry against Cork later for Munster final spot
Kerry v Tyrone in the Allianz Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

It’s Kerry versus Cork today for a place in the Munster Senior Football Championship final.

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is the venue for their last four showdown at 4 o’clock.

The other semi-final, between Clare and Waterford, is at 6 today.

Advertisement

Derry and Donegal meet in a mouthwatering Ulster Football quarter final this evening.

Mickey Harte's side welcome Jim McGuinness' men to Celtic Park at 6:15pm.

The winner of that one will face either Tyrone or Cavan in the last 4.

Advertisement

===

There's semi final action in the Connacht Football Championship this afternoon.

Sligo and Galway do battle at 3:30pm in Markievicz Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Kingdom open provincial series at lunchtime
Advertisement

Recommended

Roads closed in Kilflynn due to half-marathon
Kingdom open provincial series at lunchtime
Racing at the Curragh this afternoon
Kerry seek All-Ireland final spot
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus