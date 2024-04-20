Kerry against Cork later for Munster final spot

It’s Kerry versus Cork today for a place in the Munster Senior Football Championship final.

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is the venue for their last four showdown at 4 o’clock.

The other semi-final, between Clare and Waterford, is at 6 today.

Derry and Donegal meet in a mouthwatering Ulster Football quarter final this evening.

Mickey Harte's side welcome Jim McGuinness' men to Celtic Park at 6:15pm.

The winner of that one will face either Tyrone or Cavan in the last 4.

There's semi final action in the Connacht Football Championship this afternoon.

Sligo and Galway do battle at 3:30pm in Markievicz Park.