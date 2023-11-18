Kenny likely to be taking charge of final competitive Ireland game today

Stephen Kenny will likely be taking charge of his final competitive Republic of Ireland game this evening.

He’s without the injured Chiedozie Ogbene for their final Group B game away to the Netherlands.

The Dutch have injury concerns of their own, and need a win to book their place in next summer’s finals.

In the group’s other game, Warren Zaire-Emery could become France’s youngest ever international if he plays against Gibraltar.

Wales can qualify for the Euros this evening if they win away to Armenia and Latvia upset Croatia in Riga.

In Group I, Romania will qualify if they avoid defeat against Israel.

While a Swiss win at home to Kosovo will punch their ticket to Germany next summer.

The Republic of Ireland under-21s squandered a 2-1 lead as they suffered a first defeat of their Euro qualifying campaign.

Jim Crawford’s side were beaten 3-2 away to Norway and drop to third in the group on goal difference.

Table-toppers Italy visit Turner’s Cross on Tuesday.