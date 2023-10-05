James McClean to retire from International football at the end of the year

James McClean has confirmed he will retire from international football at the end of this year.

The Derry native's final game for the Republic of Ireland will be next months friendly with New Zealand.

McClean featured at the Euros in 2012 and 2016 and won his 100th cap against Gibraltar in June.

Advertisement

It's expected he'll be in Stephen Kenny's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers when it's named later today.

The Boys in Green take on Greece in Dublin tomorrow week, before travelling to play Gibraltar three days later.

After the controversy surrounding their Premier League defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, Liverpool return to action tonight.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's side are back at Anfield for a meeting with Union S-G of Belgium in the Europa League.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Elsewhere, Brighton face Marseille in Group B, while West Ham go up against SC Freiburg in Germany.

Rangers play Aris of Cyprus, with all of those games underway from 5.45.

Advertisement

Aston Villa will look to get off the mark in Group E of the Conference League this evening.

Unai Emery's side play Zrinjski of Bosnia Herzegovina at Villa Park.

In Group G, Aberdeen go up against HJK Helsinki.

Kerry Fc host Wexford tomorrow night.

Advertisement

In what will be the second last home game of the league campaign, Billy Dennehys side are looking for their first league victory in Mounthawk Park.

In what has been a difficult first season, Billy Dennehy knows they are close to positive results…

Advertisement

Dennehy will be without the services of Seán Kennedy who’s out with a long-term ankle injury, while they’ll await an assessment on Ronan Teahan who suffered a head injury against Harps on the weekend.

Kick off is at 7.45 with Live reports here on Radio Kerry