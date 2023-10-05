Advertisement
Sport

James McClean to retire from International football at the end of the year

Oct 5, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrysport
James McClean to retire from International football at the end of the year
Share this article

James McClean has confirmed he will retire from international football at the end of this year.

The Derry native's final game for the Republic of Ireland will be next months friendly with New Zealand.

McClean featured at the Euros in 2012 and 2016 and won his 100th cap against Gibraltar in June.

Advertisement

It's expected he'll be in Stephen Kenny's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers when it's named later today.

The Boys in Green take on Greece in Dublin tomorrow week, before travelling to play Gibraltar three days later.

After the controversy surrounding their Premier League defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, Liverpool return to action tonight.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's side are back at Anfield for a meeting with Union S-G of Belgium in the Europa League.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Elsewhere, Brighton face Marseille in Group B, while West Ham go up against SC Freiburg in Germany.
Rangers play Aris of Cyprus, with all of those games underway from 5.45.

Advertisement

Aston Villa will look to get off the mark in Group E of the Conference League this evening.
Unai Emery's side play Zrinjski of Bosnia Herzegovina at Villa Park.

In Group G, Aberdeen go up against HJK Helsinki.

Kerry Fc host Wexford tomorrow night.

Advertisement

In what will be the second last home game of the league campaign, Billy Dennehys side are looking for their first league victory in Mounthawk Park.

In what has been a difficult first season, Billy Dennehy knows they are close to positive results…

Advertisement

Dennehy will be without the services of Seán Kennedy who’s out with a long-term ankle injury, while they’ll await an assessment on Ronan Teahan who suffered a head injury against Harps on the weekend.

Kick off is at 7.45 with Live reports here on Radio Kerry

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mark Power off to encouraging start in Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland
Advertisement
Racing in Thurles this afternoon
Antrim man out of snooker English Open after defeat
Advertisement

Recommended

Road on Kerry/Limerick border reopens following fatal road collision
Mark Power off to encouraging start in Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland
Racing in Thurles this afternoon
Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus