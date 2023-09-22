It’s the penultimate day of Listowel Harvest Festival

It’s the penultimate day of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

There are 8 races from 1.35 on what is an all National Hunt card.

Feature on the programme is the €100,000 Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle.

That 2 mile event goes to post at 2.05.

Trainer Willie Mullins plans to have four runners in the main event

The going at Listowel is yielding to soft.

Michael Ryan, resplendent in a very dapper check suit with cream waistcoat was declared the Ryle Menswear Best Dressed Man at Listowel Races by judge Nathan McDonnell.

Michael who is from Thurles in Co. Tipperary won a custom-made suit from Ryle Menswear valued at €1,200.

First runner up was Tony O’Mahony from Abbeyfeale who won a full Benetti suit, shirt and tie.

Both were presented their prizes by sponsor Micheal Moran, owner of iconic store Ryle Menswear in the heart of Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Today is the turn of the ladies with the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady expected to attract a crowd of over 25,000 to the scenic course.