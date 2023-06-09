Advertisement
Sport

It's men's semi finals day in Paris

Jun 9, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
It's men's semi finals day at the French Open in Paris.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faces two time winner Novak Djokovic, with Norway's Casper Ruud up against German Alexander Zverev.

