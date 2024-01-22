Advertisement
Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport Podcast

Jan 22, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrysport
Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport Podcast
F1
The Irish F1 show has been shortlisted as a finalist for ‘Best Motorsport Podcast’ at the 2024 Sports Podcast awards.

It's in prestigious company.

Kevin Regan is the Irish F1 show presenter

