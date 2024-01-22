Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport Podcast

The Irish F1 show has been shortlisted as a finalist for ‘Best Motorsport Podcast’ at the 2024 Sports Podcast awards.
It's in prestigious company.
Kevin Regan is the Irish F1 show presenter
Advertisement
The Irish F1 show has been shortlisted as a finalist for ‘Best Motorsport Podcast’ at the 2024 Sports Podcast awards.
It's in prestigious company.
Kevin Regan is the Irish F1 show presenter
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus