Irish duo in action at the Scottish Open today

Dec 7, 2021 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Irish duo in action at the Scottish Open today
Fergal O'Brien and Michael Judge are both in action at the Scottish Open today.

O’Brien goes up against world number-5, Kyren Wilson.

While Judge takes on Jackson Page of Wales.

