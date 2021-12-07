Irish duo in action at the Scottish Open today

Fergal O'Brien and Michael Judge are both in action at the Scottish Open today.
O’Brien goes up against world number-5, Kyren Wilson.
While Judge takes on Jackson Page of Wales.
Advertisement
Fergal O'Brien and Michael Judge are both in action at the Scottish Open today.
O’Brien goes up against world number-5, Kyren Wilson.
While Judge takes on Jackson Page of Wales.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus