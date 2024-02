State Man justified the favourites tag to take the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival this afternoon.

Paul Townend lead the Willie Mullins mount to victory at Leopardstown.

It's the fourth winner of the day for the Carlow trainer with El Fabiolo taking the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase and Ballyburn coming home first in the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle.