Ireland’s men’s rugby sevens side bidding for European Games final spot

Ireland’s men’s rugby sevens side can book their place in the European Games final this lunchtime.

They take on Portugal in their semi-final.

Should the progress be Ireland’s, they’ll play either Spain or Great Britain in tonight’s final.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Michaela Walsh is in featherweight boxing last-16 action in Krakow this evening, facing Turkey’s Aysen Taskin.

Aoife O’Rourke faces refugee middleweight Cindy Ngambu.

And light-flyweight Daina Moorehouse takes on Tetiana Kob of Ukraine.

Nhat Nguyen and Rachael Darragh are among the badminton players in group stage action today.