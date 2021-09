Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has branded criticism of the national side as 'fickle.'

The Derry native started for Stephen Kenny's side in their 1-1 draw with Azerbajan on Saturday.

The draw means Kenny is still looking for his first competitive win since becoming senior manager in April of last year.

They host Serbia in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier tomorrow night.

McClean says the curret negative narrative is unhelpful, particularly for younger players