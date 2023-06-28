Ireland will have two Sevens Rugby teams Olympics; boxers bidding to follow suit

Ireland will have two Sevens Rugby teams at next year's Olympics.

The men's side secured their place in Paris by winning the European Games final in Krakow last night.

Jordan Conroy scored a pair of tries as Ireland beat Great Britain 26-12 to win the gold medal.

Seven Irish boxers can book their tickets to next year's Olympic Games today.

Among them are Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh, who will be two-time Olympians if they win their respective quarter-finals.

First between the ropes at midday will be Meath bantamweight Jennifer Lehane, when she faces Stanimira Petrova.

Amy Broadhurst takes on Britain's Rosie Eccles in the welterweight quarter-finals.

Light fly-weight Daina Moorehouse faces Wassila Lkhadiri of France in their last-8 bout.

Dean Clancy and Kelyn Cassidy also have Olympic qualification in their sights should they emerge victorious this evening.

Super heavyweight Jack Marley and middleweight Aoife O'Rourke also have quarter-finals today, but must make their respective finals to punch their tickets for Paris.

Claire Cryan is the first Irish athlete seeing action in Poland this morning, taking part in the preliminary round of the 1-metre springboard diving.

James Edgar and Luke McCarron compete in the men's triathlon.