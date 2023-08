Ireland will send it's largest ever squad to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this month.

23 athletes will represent Ireland at the event which starts on the 19th of August.

Rhasidat Adeleke will run in the 400m while Ciara Mageean competes in the 1500m.

Advertisement

1500m runner Nick Griggs also has the opportunity to be added to the squad should he be reallocated a quota spot in the coming days.