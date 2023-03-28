Ireland start off campaign with a defeat to France

The Republic of Ireland have started their European Championship qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-nil defeat to France at Lansdowne Road.

A mistake by Josh Cullen allowed Benjamin Pavard to score the winner from outside the box five minutes into the second half.

Ireland defender Nathan Collins then forced a fine save from French keeper Mike Maignan with a header at the end of the match.

Next up for Stephen Kenny's side is a meeting with Greece in Athens in June.

In other Group B game, the Netherlands beat Gibraltar by 3 goals to nil.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby has sympathy for Cullen.