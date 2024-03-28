Ireland Squad To Play England and France Named

The quest to qualify for the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championships begins this month for the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team with games away to France and home to England.

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson has selected a 26-player squad for their two opening games in Group A3 which sees them start against UEFA Nations League runners-up France in Metz on Friday, April 5th.

Ireland will return to Dublin to host reigning European champions England on Tuesday, April 9th in the Aviva Stadium in what will be the first official meeting of the teams in 37 years.

Both qualifiers will be broadcast live on RTÉ2, while single match tickets for the England game are now available with demand high following sales of over 20,000 tickets so far.

Defender Niamh Fahey and midfielder Tyler Toland return to the squad after missing two International Friendly games - against Italy and Cymru - in February.

Anna Patten has been called up to the WNT squad for the first time but is awaiting international clearance from FIFA before being declared eligible for the two qualifiers.

The 24-year-old defender, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Women's Super League, qualifies through her Donegal-born Grandfather and Galway-born Grandmother.

Defender Tara O'Hanlon is still working through return to play protocol, while midfielders Sinead Farrelly (quad) Jamie Finn (knee) are unavailable.

The Ireland squad will begin preparations for the qualifiers at the FAI National Training Centre from Monday, April 1st.

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Reading - on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University).