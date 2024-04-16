Advertisement
Sport

Ireland match abandoned due to rain

Apr 16, 2024 12:57 By radiokerrysport
Ireland match abandoned due to rain
The Irish women's cricketers' T20 match with Thailand has been abandoned due to rain in the United Arab Emirates.

The sides are scheduled to meet again in Dubai on Thursday.

