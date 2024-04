Republic of Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson says they're taking the positives from last night's Women’s Euro qualifier defeat to England.

First-half goals from Lauren James and Alex Greenwood - the latter from the penalty spot - gave England a 2-nil win in front of a crowd of 32-thousand at the Aviva.

Despite the result, Girls in Green boss Gleeson was proud of her side's performance.

France top the group, following last night’s 1-nil win over Sweden in Gothenburg.