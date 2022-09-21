Ireland looking to take another step towards T20 World Cup qualification

Ireland can take another step towards qualification for the Women's T20 World Cup this afternoon.
A win over Scotland will see Ireland move to the qualifier semi-finals in Abu Dhabi.
