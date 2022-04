Ireland are looking to pick up their first win of the TikTok Women's Six Nations.

They're at home to Italy in round 3 with kick off at Musgrave Park at 5pm.

Before that, Scotland face France at 1pm.

There are two games on in the Champions Cup this afternoon.

Leicester Tigers travel to France to take on Clermont at 3:15pm while Montpellier and Harlequins face off at 1pm.